Those were the best days...

Adolescence is perhaps one of the most complex stages in human development. It is a time when there is rapid physical, social, emotional and sexual development. The World Health Organisation defines adolescents as those between 10 and 19 years. India is home to 253 million adolescents, accounting for 20.9 per cent of the country’s population. Almost 72 per cent of the adolescent population resides in rural areas.

These growing years can affect the adolescent and the family, if not handled properly. So, what are the kind of problems adolescents face?

Nutrition

Adolescents have increased nutritional demands as they go through a growth spurt in this period. If the demands of the body are not met, they can suffer from malnutrition, anaemia and vitamin deficiencies. This can lead to chronic disease and under performance in school. On the other hand, just like the West, obesity is becoming a growing problem in Indian adolescents. A study in Chennai showed that 90 per cent eat food or snacks while watching television, 82 per cent buy food products and snacks based on advertisements and 59 per cent skipped outdoor activities for television. Increasing consumption of junk food and lack of exercise is leading to lifestyle disorders among adolescents.

Mental health

Enormous changes, both physical and emotional, that take place in this phase of life can place a huge burden on an adolescent’s mental health. It is one of the most neglected issues among adolescents. Mortality and morbidity due to mental disorders in adolescents has increased in recent years. A study from Goa, among 16–24 years old, shows 3.9 per cent of youths reported suicidal behaviour among females, who are four times more prone than boys. This suicidal behaviour is independently associated with factors such as absenteeism, independent decision-making, premarital sex, sexual abuse, physical abuse from parents, and mental disorders. In India, suicide among adolescents is higher than any other age groups.

Substance abuse

Substance abuse among adolescents is a serious issue and more often than not, it is not accorded the importance and recognition that it deserves. Peer pressure, experimenting with new things, wanting to do the ‘in thing’ and being ‘cool’ and not being aware of the long-term consequences of substance abuse are some of the contributing factors in this age group.

Sexual abuse

Sexual abuse is a major, but under-reported problem faced by both girls and boys. Most cases go unreported as the victim is silent for fear of social stigma. This affects their health, both physical and mental, and can manifest itself as poor performance in school, absenteeism, poor self-image, sudden change in interpersonal relationships or irrational and violent behaviour.

Sexual health

Sex education is still a taboo topic. The National Family Health Survey stated that only 15 per cent of boys and girls in the age group of 15–24 years had ever received sex education. Because of inadequate knowledge, they are at a risk of unprotected sex, unintended pregnancies and sexually transmitted diseases.

Make a change

Teenage years can be challenging, both for adolescents as well as their parents. Talking about the physical and mental changes that occur during these years can be a good start. Good communication with your child will help him/her confide in you. Supervising and involving yourself in their activities will help promote a safe environment and build a rapport with their friends. Being aware of the behavioural changes in your child can help parents sense the problems he/she is facing so they can address it immediately. Listening, rather than giving advice, is a powerful tool that can help build and mend bridges.

(The author is senior obstetrician & gynaecologist, Fortis La Femme Hospital, Richmond Road, Bengaluru)