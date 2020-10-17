BBMP marshals face hard time

BBMP marshals are dealing with a hostile public as they go about trying to collect fines from citizens not wearing masks.

Earlier this month, two citizens were asked to pay Rs 1,000 each. They assaulted the marshals.

Many cited the high fines (Rs 1,000) as the reason for the anger. “Who has Rs 1,000 to spare now?” says Mathew, penalised for not wearing a mask on a deserted road. Citizens had even organised protests in front of the BBMP office in Jayanagar against the exorbitant amount.

The protest proved to be successful. A week after the state government had increased the fine from Rs 200 to Rs 1,000, CM Yediyurappa announced that the amount would be lowered to Rs 250.

Marshals say they avoid penalising the poor. Sometimes, people drop the names of politicians, trying to intimidate the marshals. If an offender refuses to pay up, the marshals can ask the police to step in.

The police have now got into the act, and are stopping pedestrians without masks. The traffic police does not penalise . When marshals were tasked with the duty of keeping an eye out on illegal garbage disposal, they had faced a tough time. “People should know we are simply doing our duty, and not harassing them,” he says.

The marshals have been demanding police protection, and an awareness campaign to tell citizens about what they do.

Who are they?

In 2016, marshals were appointed on contract for one year to control littering in public spaces, enforcing sewage waste management rules, and raising awareness about the overall cleanliness in the city.

Most marshals are ex-servicemen and NCC cadets. Earlier, they were in charge of monitoring the quality of food served at the BBMP’s Indira Canteens.

One of their main duties was to monitor city cleaning. During the pandemic, the attendance of staff was digitised. This allowed the BBMP to monitor their work better, says the chief marshal officer.

“We realised that the marshals could be directed elsewhere. We empowered them to take over mask duty,” he says.

No room for corruption

All digital payments are made through a POS machine is connected to an HDFC account in BBMP’s name. The bill generated is connected with the name and contact of the person penalised. Tickets are handed over even when cash is paid. The same system of billing is followed. All tickets are numbered, to ensure that all cash payments are deposited in the bank.