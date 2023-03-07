Four famous women from Karnataka

On the occasion of International Women’s Day, Metrolife takes a look at four women whose work has left an indelible mark in Karnataka’s history.

Bangalore Nagarathnamma

Musician

Nagarathnamma was a Carnatic singer, cultural activist, scholar and courtesan. She hailed from Nanjangud, around 15 kilometres from Mysuru. Growing up, she learnt classical music and literature. At the age of 15, she gave her first vocal recital which impressed the Maharaja of Mysore thoroughly. An expert in both Harikatha rendering and Carnatic music, she soon rose to fame.

‘Coffee Pudi’ Sakamma

Entrepreneur

Born in Bidare, a village in Tumakuru district in 1880, Sakamma is a well-known name in the South Indian coffee industry. Sakamma’s entrepreneurial journey started almost a century ago, when she was married at the age of 16. She was the third wife of Savkar Doddamme Chikkabasappa Setty, a rich coffee planter from Somavarapete in Kodagu. After Setty’s death, she became the owner of his assets, which included a coffee estate. In 1920, she moved to Bengaluru, settled down in Basavanagudi and started a coffee curing and powdering unit. In no time, her coffee became popular in Bengaluru, and she came to be known as ‘Coffee Pudi’ Sakamma.

Kanaka Murthy

Sculptor

Kanaka Murthy is one of India’s few traditional female sculptors to have her work worshipped in temples. Although a science graduate, she was always drawn towards art. She was fascinated by sculpting and took it up at Kalamandira. Despite society’s belief that sculpting wasn’t fit for women, she went on to become a stalwart in the field and opened doors for other women interested in it. She has authored two books — ‘Shilpa Rekha’, and ‘Houde? Idhu Naane!’

Chi Na Mangala

Educationist

Chi Na Mangala was born in 1938. She is known as an educationist, a feminist and a writer. She also established the Shaswati Institute in memory of Tirumalamba, first woman journalist and publisher in Kannada. With the help of this organisation, women have made significant achievements in the field of literature, research and social work. Her major works include ‘Abhagini’. She has won honours like the ‘Mallika Award of Kannada Sahitya Parishad’ for her contribution to Kannada literature.