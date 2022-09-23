4 apps to learn Indian Sign Language

The International Day of Sign Languages is celebrated on September 23 every year to raise awareness and highlight the importance of sign language. Metrolife brings you four apps that can help learn Indian Sign Language (ISL).

MIMIX 3D

This sign language translator app translates spoken and written English into sign language in real-time. Using a 3D avatar, the app is designed to make daily communication easy and more accessible for those with hearing disabilities. It is also great for those looking to learn sign language from scratch. It is available on Android and iOS.

Sanket

This web application converts English words and sentences to ISL and plays them using a WebGL based avatar. It transcribes symbols in sign languages into plain text and can help with real-time communication.

It also provides interactive training for those seeking to learn sign language. A mobile version of the app

is also available on

Android.

Sign Xpress

This app enables all users to build English and ISL vocabulary to help communicate effectively. The app contains an ISL dictionary that has signs for English words and their meanings. It is available on Android.

World of Indian Sign Language

Using an innovative approach, this app aims to educate users on fundamentals of ISL. Through the app, English, Hindi, and Punjabi can be used to study ISL. It has a variety of entertaining activities which can help in picking up sign language. The app is available for download on Android.