4 books about sibling bond

And the Mountains Echoed

Author: Khaled Hosseini

Ten-year-old Abdullah is distraught to learn about his father’s decision to sell his three-year-old sister Pari to a childless couple in Kabul, Afghanistan. The tale of separation and anguish unfolds over nine chapters.

Mrs Everything

Author: Jennifer Weiner

Humans evolve, relationships evolve. That’s the premise of this 2019 novel on two sisters. Jo is a rebellious tomboy while Bethie is demure and traditional. But one day, their lives flip.

Sisters and Brothers for Life: Making Sense of Sibling Relationships in Adulthood

Author: Suzanne Degges-White

From bouts of happiness to stress, siblings can affect your life and your relationships. The author illustrates just the same through real-life stories, sharing about the many problems and rewards of having a sibling. By looking closely at family trees, birth order, communication patterns in families, Suzanne offers suggestions to solving sibling conflicts and enhancing family communication.

Sister of My Heart: A Novel

Author: Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni

This book explores the story of two cousins — Anju and Sudha — who share a deep bond. Sudha learns about a startling family secret, which drifts them apart. Set in San Francisco and India, Anju and Sudha, who got married and lead different lives, have only each other to turn to when tragedy strikes.