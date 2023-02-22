5 things to do when you’re stuck in traffic

The TomTom traffic index has dubbed Bengaluru as the second slowest city in the world after London. According to its latest report, it took 29 minutes and 9 seconds on an average to cover 10 km in the Bengaluru centre last year.

Metrolife curates a few things you can do when stranded in a traffic snarl or when things are slow on the road.

n Car yoga: Sitting in the same position for hours on end is strenuous. The Internet has enough recommendations for yoga poses that you can do in your car quickly to stretch sore muscles and improve your posture. Try this breathwork — rest your feet flat on the floor, sit upright and take 10 deep belly breaths. Or, try neck rolls to relieve a stiff neck. The ‘car versions’ of popular yoga asanas are aplenty online.

n Record your thoughts: The best ideas come up in unusual places. As you wait for the traffic signal to turn green, switch your phone recorder on and record the random ideas that hit you. Perhaps you will clinch a topic to write a book on, or find answers to philosophical questions, or think of the next big idea to solve Bengaluru’s notorious traffic problem.

n Play a quick game: If you are commuting with a group, you can play short games like I Spy. You need to utter the first letter of something you spot on the road and co-passengers have to guess the word. Play it in

turns.

n Jog your memory: Memory Train is a fun exercise to try. Pick a theme like birds, and say something on the lines of “I like birdwatching. I am fascinated with crows.” The next player needs to repeat the phrase but also add an item, sparrow, in this case, for instance. Continue till somebody forgets the right order of items.

n Listen to something: You can use your waiting time productively by listening to audiobooks and podcasts you had bookmarked. Or, explore songs from different genres and languages.