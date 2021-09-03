6 foods taking social media by storm

Many food innovations have surfaced online and gone viral since the pandemic broke out. Most of these recipes are simple and make use of few ingredients and that’s why they have gathered fans so quickly. We bring you some recipes that are doing rounds on the Internet lately.

Pasta chips

These are possibly the most viral food recipes on the Internet right now. Everybody has their own take on it and each of them is equally popular. To make pasta chips, you need to boil the pasta, drain the water, add olive oil and salt to it, along with seasonings of your choice. Next, air fry at 400 degrees Fahrenheit for 10 minutes. Serve with a dip of your choice.

Frozen honey

This is a food trend where people just pour honey into smaller bottles and freeze it overnight. The following day, they remove the honey from the bottle and eat the hardened honey. That is all you need to do in order to enjoy this sweet treat.

Feta pasta

To make feta pasta, put a handful of tomatoes in a baking tray, place a block of feta cheese in the centre of the tray, season it with olive oil, salt and pepper and bake at 180 degrees for 35 minutes. While this is baking, cook your pasta till it is al dente. Then add the cooked pasta to the baked tomatoes and feta mixture and combine them.

Roti taco

This is the perfect hack to use up leftover roti. To make this, apply ghee or oil on your roti. Place it on a wire rack and bake it till it is crispy.

Let cool it down and then assemble the taco with toppings of your choice. This hack saves time and also food wastage.

Samosa chat

This recipe requires you to squash two samosas (which you can purchase or make at home) and top them with pizza sauce, toppings of your choice (onion, tomato, coriander) and cheese. The combination of samosa and cheese has made it a fan-favourite.

Fries sandwich

To make this sandwich, place a slice of cheese on bread and add fried fries, mayo sauce of your choice, chili flakes, and oregano on top of it. Then toast both sides of the sandwich on a pan.

This makes the perfect evening snack or even an excellent late night munchie.