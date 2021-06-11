7 yoga poses to rejuvenate the body and calm the mind

With the lockdown in effect and the extension of curfews every now and then, people have resolved to the good old-classic home workout yoga. It does way more than just toning muscles and burning calories, and all that without practically any fancy gym equipment! One of India’s crowning glories, yoga has come in handy in these dire times when we are realising the value of each breath. Here are a few yoga poses you can try at home

Shodhana Kriya (Yogic cleansing practices) Jalaneti, Sutra Neti

Neti is the yogic system of body cleansing techniques intended mainly to clean the air passageways in the head. Neti helps in cleansing sinuses, beneficial in allergic conditions and reduces upper airway reactivity.

Yogic Skma Vyymas

Joint movements like neck, shoulder, trunk rotation, knee movement and ankle rotation, help increase blood circulation and reduce stiffness which enhances joint flexibility. It helps to facilitate asana practices.

Yogasana

Standing, sitting, prone and supine lying practices improve chest expansion and cardiopulmonary functions.

Kapalabhati

Kapalabhati improves pulmonary functions and reduces secretions. It is a very useful preparatory practice for pranayama practice and helps to cleanse frontal sinuses.

Breathing and Pranayama

Nadishodhan pranayama reduces sympathetic activity and stimulate vagal (parasympathetic) activity, and decreases stress and anxiety. Ujjayi increases the oxygen saturation in the body. Bhramari pranayama is similar to humming and may increase nasal nitric oxide (NO), which may improve blood flow to the ciliary epithelium and has anti-inflammatory action.

Yoga Nidra (Pratyahara)

Yoga Nidra helps in reduction in sympathetic arousal and reduced emotional distress, and improves the quality of sleep. It rejuvenates the body and helps to keep the mind calm.

Meditative practices (breath awareness, dharana and dhyana)

Meditation helps to reduce anxiety and stress by reducing the cortisol level and enhancing the alpha brain wave. It makes the body stable and calms the mind. It balances the functions of the neuroendocrine system, thereby enhances the immune system.

(It is advised to perform Yoga under expert supervision.)