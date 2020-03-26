Adaptive fashion brands are few, but have many takers

A 2018 survey report by the National Statistical Office put the overall percentage of persons with disabilities in the country at 2.2 per cent of the total population; quite a large number in absolute figures. Despite this sizeable population, the number of services that cater to them is negligible, with one of the key areas being fashion. While a few brands such as Tommy Hilfiger have come out with clothes that cater to the differently-abled, most people with disabilities are forced to adjust to conventional clothing because of the lack of an alternative.

What’s adaptive fashion

Differently-abled individuals and senior citizens, who suffer from age-related and mobility issues, can find it difficult to wear conventional clothing without the assistance of others.

Adaptive clothing is designed for such people. It includes features like front-open and rear-closure designs (that make it easy for a caregiver to dress an individual) to small changes such as flat seams that will help reduce friction, velcro instead of buttons or zips, elastic waistbands, stretchy fabrics and roomy designs that allow one to accommodate incontinence aids.

Mitali Ahuja, a marketing professional, suffers from locomotor impairment and cerebral palsy.

She says tops with magnetic buttons, zippers with pull tabs, hooks and loops, and pants with side openings are some options that can make dressing an easier process.

Undergarments with front fastening and side openings are also preferred.

“Here is a tip for those who rely on wheelchairs, which generally make the torso look shorter — wear longer tops; these create an illusion of a longer torso,” she says. She uses shoes with zippers instead of ones with laces or other types of fastenings.

Not an easily available solution

The demand for adaptive clothing in India far exceeds the supply. It is a situation that only a handful of labels and designers are striving to address. Designer Gautam Gupta of the label GG By Asha Gautam says that the concept is not very popular simply because the demand is restricted to a certain section.

“I usually go to boutiques and have clothes customised,” says Mitali. Most regular tailors are able to understand specific requirements and work accordingly, she says. She relies on a few brands such as Khadims and Darco Medical Shoes, and Wardy & Company for her footwear needs.

Customisation is best bet

Comfort is subjective and is dependent on both style and material. “Only through customisations can personalised concerns of an individual be addressed. I don’t know of any brands that exclusively make clothes for those with disabilities. Also, if such people don’t want to make their clothes from scratch, they can buy things off the rack and get them altered,” says Gautam.

Apart from the lack of clothes that cater to different bodies, fear of judgment also played a role in Mitali’s fashion choices.

“I used to be overweight, and was not comfortable with wearing short dresses or skirts. When people would see my leg, they would either judge me or sympathise; I hated both. So I used to only wear loose jeans which covered my feet,” she says, adding that now she has come to terms with herself and those around her and wears what she likes.

Who needs adaptive fashion?

It is for those with disabilities who rely on a caregiver, or are immobile to some extent. It is also beneficial for those suffering from Arthritis, Cerebral Palsy, Multiple Sclerosis, Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s disease, and other conditions that might make movement and coordination difficult.

Indian labels that make adaptive clothes

6 DOTS by Parul Sachdeva: It specifically caters to those who are visually impaired. She combines tactile qualities with specific cuts and tailoring to create designs that are both sensible and wearable.

Old is Gold: It caters to the needs of the elderly. They have also launched ‘Cocoon; a range of adaptive clothing for individuals with special needs.

Move Ability Clothing (MAC): Run by a couple, Murielle and Joe Ikareth, the company offers inclusive movement therapy initiatives as well as garments and accessories for the differently-abled. The collection by Joe is available at ‘Grasshopper’.

Zyenika: Designer and founder Soumita Basu makes clothes to order. She communicates with her clients and designs based on their specific needs. While most of her creations have been for women, she has also made clothes for men, as well as children with cerebral palsy, autism and other physical and mental disabilities.