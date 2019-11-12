Adult colouring books, a form of meditation,

Shan Re is an artist, who works with multiple mediums like drawing, painting, sculpture, installations and poetry. “Art had always been a part of my life. It eventually became my profession. In 2000, I had a fall, which resulted in an internal haemorrhage of the retina. I was advised to completely rest my eye. I shifted all energies into my creativity,” explains Shan.

Recently she launched an adult colouring book. “They are very popular, but we don’t have variety. I wanted to change that, and also create awareness about the benefits

of colouring,” she explains.

Titled ‘Creative Meditation with Colours’, the colouring book is meant to help with emotional well being. “Colouring is a simple and non-messy process. You can take it with you anywhere. It is very important to incorporate art in daily life because it helps you in self-regulation and rehabilitation and emotional well being. It improves focus and controls anxiety,” she suggests. As an art therapist, she thinks of colouring as a form of meditation.

“I am working on my second colouring book right now. I would like to explore my full potential as a creative person,” she adds.