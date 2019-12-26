Avengers experience zone draws Marvel fans in city

The Marvel Avengers S.T.A.T.I.O.N (Scientific Training and Tactical Intelligence Operative Network) exhibit in Phoenix Marketcity Mall, Whitefield drew large crowds amidst the holiday season. The exhibition, organised by BookMyShow. will be held till January 26. It offers interactive and informative exhibits from the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The multi-room experience allows fans of Avengers to delve into the back story and superpower of the characters from the Marvel Universe. The exhibition features props and costumes which were originally used in the Marvel movies. Fans get a chance to lift Thor’s Hammer, try on Iron Man’s suit via an interactive game and see Captain America’s Harley Davidson. Fans can learn more about Avengers by learning the history, genetics, technology, mission and personal profiles of the Avengers Team which includes Iron Man, Thor, Captain America, Hulk, Black Widow, Hawkeye, and Ant-Man.

"The globetrotting exhibition will let Indian fans delve deeper into the Marvel Cinematic Universe and understand the super-workings of the Avengers. Bengaluru plays host to a massive, long-standing and loyal Marvel fan base and bringing this immersive exhibit here was a natural extension of catering to the out-of-home entertainment needs of consumers," said Kunal Khambhati, Head – Live Events & IP, BookMyShow.

Vandana Govindraju who came with her son Virat, shares “My son is a big fan of Avengers and he is enjoying himself. It is great to be here. It has everything for an Avengers fan.”

Tanvi Keswani, an IT professional, says “ I think this event is more for children. I found Comic-Con in Bengaluru to be better.”

Vedant, who is studying in class 9 and came with his friends, says “Today is my birthday and nothing could have been better than coming to this event. I am a huge Avengers fan, It has everything that I would have liked.” His friend Tejaswi says “ The interactive games were the best feature of this exhibition.”

Sameer and Garima Bhasin came with their son Shaurya who is a huge Avengers fan. “These kind of events are rare in India though they are common in the west. So we are glad to bring Shaurya here. They have brought the original props and costumes from the Marvel movies and that is great.”

The exhibition has been curated around S.T.E.M concepts (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) in partnership with NASA, The Science and Entertainment Exchange, Neuroverse, JPL and Gamedesk that seeks to provide an immersive experience.