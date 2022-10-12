B’luru Kidney Foundation brings back music fest

Bangalore Kidney Foundation (BKF) will host the 17th edition of ‘Dhwani’, an annual Hindustani music festival, in memory of classical singer Pandit Mallikarjun Mansur, this weekend.

The musical event is returning after a two-year pandemic break. “This year, we have decided to keep entry free for all. After a two-year break we’re back and want to invite all Hindustani music lovers to come and enjoy the event,” says Sudhir Shenoy, trustee of the foundation. The musical event was launched in 2004, in memory of Hindustani classical music doyen Mallikarjun Mansur. “It was in 1992 that Mansur suffered a kidney ailment and came to our foundation for treatment. Some time after his treatment, he decided to put on a public performance in support of BKF. After he passed away, we decided to pay tribute to the stalwart, which is how the music event came about years later,” Sudhir elaborates on the origin of the music festival.

The festival begins on October 15, with a vocal recital by Pandit Dhananjay Hegde at 5 pm. Throughout the two-day event, there will be various performances by Hindustani musicians from across the country. As a part of the event, the foundation also confers the ‘Pt Mallikarjun Mansur Memorial Award’ to an eminent performer and teacher of Hindustani classical music. “The award is conferred upon people who are exponents of Hindustani music, and play an active role in spreading knowledge of the classic art,” explains Sudhir. This year, Pandit Ajoy Chakrabarty will be presented the award.

“Through the event, we aim to promote and give a platform to young and aspiring artistes. Every year, we also have performances by artistes who we consider the ‘Artistes of the future’. This time it is Poorvi Garud and Sameer V Kulkarni,” he tells Metrolife.

* ‘Dhwani’ is on October 15 and 16 at JSS Auditorium, Jayanagar. For passes, call 99160 74813.

Helping since 1979

The Bangalore Kidney Foundation was started in 1979, to provide renal healthcare at affordable prices.

The foundation, housed in Basavanagudi, currently has around 300 regular patients. “While 10% of the patients are insured or from stable backgrounds, the rest belong to the lower economic strata. The fee we collect from the 10% is used to help facilitate the treatment of the others,” says Sudhir Shenoy, trustee.

The foundation solely depends on donations and currently provides free treatment for all women patients. “At the foundation, we have noticed that treatment for women is usually ignored across families, as they aren’t considered breadwinners. This is a perception we’re trying to change,” he adds. The foundation also organises free blood tests and ration kits for women.

Musical itinerary

Oct 15

5 pm Vocal recital by

Dhananjay Hegde

7.30 pm Vocal recital by

Ajoy Chakrabarty

Oct 16

10 am Vocal recital by

Sameer Kulkarni

11.15 am Vocal recital by

Ustad Anwar Khan

5.30 pm Vocal recital by

Poorvi Garud

7 pm Flute performance by

Ronu Majumdar and piano show by Anil Srinivasan