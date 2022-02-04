College rolls out special merch to mark 75th year

Mount Carmel College, Bengaluru, has launched T-shirts featuring illustrations of campus life created by well-known cartoonist Paul Fernandes.

The all-women’s college in Vasanthnagar turns 75 next year. It has launched the merchandise in the run-up to the year-long celebrations that begin on July 7.

T-shirts printed with four of Paul’s cartoons were rolled out last Saturday. These depict the college parade, basketball match, and Kannada Rajyotsava celebrations. One has a cop reprimanding a boy for hovering outside the college likely to propose to a girl.

Paul, an old-time Bengalurean, has made 12 colourful sketches. The rest will appear on mobile pouches and handbags to be launched shortly.

Paul has made watercolour cartoons capturing the vibe of the ‘60s and ‘70s in the city, including one of Mount Carmel College in the past. Hence, the college found him apt to chronicle its campus life.

Dr Suma Singh, dean of humanities, is part of the core committee overseeing the platinum jubilee celebrations. She tells Metrolife: “We approached him last year for a coffee table book but he was busy. He offered to make a few artworks instead.”

Paul then visited the college and browsed through the photographs for reference. He knew a little about “the Carmelite life” already because seven of his sisters studied in this college. Perhaps that's why he didn't charge a fee for this collaboration, she says.

She feels the alumni may be able to connect to these products more than the current students because the latter "have not experienced campus life much because of the pandemic”.

The T-shirts are available for Rs 610- Rs 1,199 on yourdesignstore.in