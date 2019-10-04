Comedy is a tough genre to crack: Ragini Dwivedi

Ragini Dwivedi is back on the big screen with ‘Adhyaksha in America’, directed by Yoganandh Muddhan, which released on Friday. This is her 25th film.

From her stylish look to the chemistry she had with Sharan, Ragini shared titbits with Metrolife.

Tell us a bit about the film.

The film is about two culturally different individuals getting married suddenly due to certain circumstances. The story goes on to explore if they are able to adjust in a different country together. The film has comedy, emotions and stunt sequences. Also, this is my 25th film and I’ve completed 10 years in the film industry; so it is very special to me that way.

How close to your character is the real Ragini?

I am pretty close to all the characters that I have played. My character in this movie is bold, carefree and has an opinion about what is right and wrong; I am pretty similar to that.

My character is also headstrong, has a fashionable sense of style and loves to travel. I relate to all these traits in real life as well.

How was it to work with debutante director Yoganandh Muddhan?

To be honest, I never felt like I was working with someone new to the industry. I am someone who has worked with many directors and I can say that, in terms of creativity, he was on par with any other director. Yoganandh is also a script and dialogue writer.

Sharan is known to create a jovial atmosphere on the sets. Tell us about your experience with him.

We had so much fun that it never felt like we were shooting. In fact, we would be laughing even while reading the script. I’ve had a great bond with Sharan for a while and that can be

seen in the film and our chemistry on screen. As individuals, we relate to each other as our journeys were quite similar.

What are some experiences that you had in the US while shooting?

A lot of the film is shot in Seattle. We shot for two months there and we enjoyed a good cultural exchange. The film has included the festivities connected to the American Independence Day, which was an endearing experience.

The film is a remake of the Malayalam film ‘Two Countries’. Have you watched the original?

I have seen bits of the film. I feel it is a great film but our film is a class apart from the original. We have taken the crux of the original and redefined it in our own way.

You’ve always wanted to work in comedy. Was it challenging?

Comedy is a tough genre to crack. It is difficult to make someone smile and laugh.

Your brother Rudraksh Dwivedi designed your looks for the film. How was it to team up with him on the professional front?

I sported around 30 different outfits in the film. Though he is my brother, at work we are extremely professional. He doesn’t compromise when it comes to style and fashion. The outfits were designed keeping the team’s needs in mind; the director and the even the cameraman were consulted for the same.