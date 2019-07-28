Fun ways to spend your weekend

It’s quite common to eagerly wait for the weekend to finally arrive and not know what to do with your time. Living in a big city like Bengaluru, you might feel lost given the number of fun options available.

Metrolife lists out some of the activities you can partake in and have a great weekend.

Attend workshops

There’s always someone conducting a workshop that you can enrol yourself for. From knitting, pottery to art classes, the city never runs out of creative professionals who would love to guide you.

Go cycling

There’s a number of options you can choose if you want to cycle around in the city. Companies like Yulu and Bounce offer cycle rental services. It’s located in different parts of the city. On Sunday mornings, cycle around in Cubbon Park. You can spend your weekend among nature and enjoy the peace.

Long drives

For the last couple of weekends, the weather is absolutely perfect for a long drive. Nandi Hills, 60 kilometres from the city, is a scenic beauty. Try to catch the sunrise or the sunset. Ramnagar, about 50 kilometres away, is perfect for a weekend getaway. With fun activities like rock climbing and visiting caves, there’s a lot to do there. The shooting for Sholay took place there too.

Art galleries

If you’re interested in art and want a quiet weekend, you should definitely visit a few of the captivating art galleries that in the city. Karnataka Chitrakala Parishath is an art complex that comprises of 18 galleries ranging from folk art, sculptures to rented out galleries that showcases art by reputed artists. National Gallery Of Modern Art houses paintings by famous artists, Mahua Art Gallery showcases painting by budding artists and Crimson Art Gallery has artworks by famous artists like M F Hussain.

Book cafes

If you don’t want to go anywhere and just want to hang out with your book, you can do that too at these cafes. Dyu Art Cafe in Koramangala offers you a homely feel and a comfortable space for you to begin your reading. Cafe Terra in Indiranagar has fictional books and graphic novels that you can choose from. Atta Galata in Koramangala is a reader’s favourite spot. There are regular reading events that take place; you can interact with fellow readers and also browse through their book collection.