Grammy nominated flautist performs in city

Grammy-nominated exponent of the bamboo flute from India and specialist in Indian classical music, Shashank Subramanyam is the youngest recipient of the Sangeet Natak Akademi’s senior award by government of India.

A child prodigy, who began performing from the age of six, he has performed in the top concert circuit for over three decades and is also known for his many contributions in the area of concert presentation, newer instrument designs and so on.

Shashank will be in the city this weekend, performing at Yamini 2020. Metrolife finds out more about the renowned artiste and his journey so far.

You were a child prodigy. While that is remarkable, you must have had to make some sacrifices. Tell us about them...

Performing in top stages from the tender age of six meant that I had to put in at least eight-10 hours into training every day. I had to sacrifice many things like schooling, childhood activities, pleasure trips and so on. My parents too had to make huge sacrifices. My father quit his job and with meager savings, I entered senior performance slots in the year 1991 and rest is history. Being a child prodigy is one thing, but nurturing your talent, advancement and career is more important.

You have a signature sound, well known in the musical world. What are some tips you would like to give a first-time listener on how to identify between signature sounds of different flautists?

The tone is a signature of an artist and one has to work on a tone and style of music that is unique to himself. As a listener, one needs to familiarise himself or herself with various different flautists and their styles — only such people will be able to distinguish one flautist from the other. However, even without much knowledge, one can decipher the expertise a musician has by listening to a few minutes of his or her performance.

Classical music is often perceived as elitist and exclusionist. What can be done to change this notion?

Music and its effect is something personal to every individual. For a listener, it would be ideal to have a bit of knowledge about classical music to appreciate its nuances. I have also come across people who have thoroughly enjoyed the music despite having no exposure or knowledge of it.

Also, I do not agree that classical music is elitist or exclusionist, one needs to have an interest to listen to music, any kind, to appreciate all genres. Though one can never compare it with other more popular genres, I can confidently say that classical music has had its audience and will always have it.