Hobby artist makes ceramic flower art

Carol Subbaiah (66) is an artist who paints ceramic flowers on pots.

“A friend of mine once gifted me a pot that had tiny roses painted on it and I was very impressed. I then decided to attend some classes to learn the basics of ceramic flower making,” she says.

Over the last 17 years, she has spent most of her time on the craft. On a visit to the US, where her son resides, she chanced upon fondant flowers in a cake shop, which further inspired her. She uses a mixture of Plaster Of Paris and glue to create flowers in all shapes and sizes, from sunflowers to lilies.

“I don’t use water to make the mixture. So even if the pot breaks, the flowers won’t,” she says.

She makes it a point to never repeat a design. For new patterns, she takes inspiration from her own garden and the Internet.

“I have not been able to sell them as many don’t know what I do. I am very happy just sharing my passion with my friends and family,” she says.

Carol also adds that these flowers are a great way to fix broken pots. “Just stick the pieces together with Fevicol and add flowers to cover the cracks,” she says.