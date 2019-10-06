Namma Bengaluru: through the lens

Many Sandalwood films have been shot in Bengaluru, but several other south Indian films too have made use of the picturesque locales in the city. Metrolife lists out at a few which gave one a reel tour of the city:

Tamil

Imaikkaa Nodigal

The psychological thriller with Nayanthara and Atharva in lead roles was filmed in ‘namma ooru’. In 2016, it became the first film to be shot inside the underground tunnel stretch of the Namma Metro. The filming apparently took place after the metro services ceased. The film also features the BBMP office, Orion Mall, Brigade Road and Church Street, among other sights.

Paiyaa

The road action film features Karthi and Tamannaah and follows the journey of a carefree unemployed man who lives in Bengaluru, and a woman who he is in love with. The film was shot on a highway near the city.

Udhayam NH4

A romantic thriller film directed by debutant Manimaran, the film features Siddharth and Ashrita Shetty in the lead roles. The film involves thrilling moments and action. The film revolves around a road trip from Bengaluru to Chennai.

Muppozhudhum Un Karpanaigal

A film shot in the locales of the city, ‘Muppozhudhum Un Karpanaigal’ is a romantic thriller film, which had Atharvaa and Amala Paul in the lead roles. The film has several references to the city as well.

Malayalam

Bangalore Days

The film was mostly set in Bengaluru and featured scenes from Ulsoor Lake, the much-loved Cafe Thulp, and Majestic among many others. The storyline explores the lives of three cousins, who try to fulfil their childhood dream of relocating to Bengaluru. As the story progresses, each of them faces challenges that change their lives. The film featured Nivin Pauly, Dulquer Salmaan, Nazriya Nazim, Fahadh Faasil, Parvathy Thiruvothu, Isha Talwar and Nithya Menen.

22 Female Kottayam

The film which was popularly known as 22FK, starred Rima Kallingal and Fahadh Faasil in lead roles. The film revolves around the story of a 22-year-old burse from Kottayam, Kerala who is raped and how she avenges herself. It showed the Metro, sights around Cubbon Park, and significant other sights from Bengaluru.

Telugu

King

Nagarjuna's 2008 flick 'King' has scenes shot at the Bangalore Palace. The action-comedy thriller film was directed by Srinu Vaitla and starred Trisha, Mamta Mohandas, and Srihari in lead roles.

Balupu

The film is about Ravi, a collection agent at a bank, who learns about a man and a woman who cheat people. As he sets off to teach them a lesson, he faces adventures, challenges and falls in love. The film stars Ravi Teja, Shruti Haasan and Anjali in lead roles and was shot extensively in Bengaluru.