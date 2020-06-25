Online series focuses on new gen musicians

An online festival is taking the torch bearers of Indian classical music and dance to the youth of the country.

Spic-Macay’s Parampara Utsav, on till June 28, focuses on children of illustrious artistes.

“We wanted to keep our online presence alive and provide a platform for artistes who are carrying forward the legacy of a family or gharana,” says Supriti, senior volunteer.

For this event, the culture-promotion group is collaborating with 20 schools and colleges across the country. Each institution will host an interactive session with an artiste. This session is followed by a concert. The programme was inaugurated on June 20 with a session with the Hindustani vocal duo Ritesh and Rajnish Mishra.

The week has also seen sessions and performances by Abhishek Raghuram (grandson of Palghat Raghu, Abhay Rustom Sopori (son of Bhajan Sopori), Sabir Khan (son of Sultan Khan), Nandini Shankar (granddaughter of Dr N Rajam), Rupak Kulkarni (son of Malhar Rao Kulkarni) and Deepak Maharaj (son of Birju Maharaj). ‘Parampara Utsav’ is streamed live on the Spic-Macay YouTube channel from 6 pm, and can be accessed for free.

Coming up

June 26: Salil Bhatt (Mohan veena)

June 27: Tripti Mukherjee (Hindustani vocal), Sikkil Gurucharan (Carnatic vocal).

June 28: Shakir Khan (sitar) and Sameehan Kashalkar (Hindustani vocal)