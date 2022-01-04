Rekha Hebbar art show opens on Saturday

Brooding Trees by Rekha Rao Hebbar

Artist Rekha Rao Hebbar will be presenting a solo show of her artwork at the Gallery Time and Space, from January 8 to 17. 

Through her work, Rekha explores several themes etched in her memory, through observation and experience. The exhibit consists of about 40 paintings and drawings created by the artist in the last decade and explores important themes such as the position of women in society, social inequality, and the environment. 

“My paintings metaphorically depict the world around me. On the surface, it is easy reading, but something else lies behind. The paintings interpenetrate one another and together create a world of their own,” says Rekha. She likens herself to a storyteller and the viewer the latest listener.

The artist will be presenting a preview of the exhibit on January 7, 6.30 pm, at Gallery Time and Space, Lavelle Road. 

The exhibition will be on from January 8 to 17, 10.30 am to 7 pm

