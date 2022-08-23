Sessions to make eco-friendly Ganesha idols are on in full swing

With Ganesha Chaturthi on August 31, several idol-making workshops are set to be conducted from Friday in Bengaluru.

Ranging between

Rs 150 and Rs 1,200, the sessions stretch from two to five hours. They explain the process of making the idol, and provide tools and raw material to make them at the space.

Jalahalli

As part of the Garden City Farmers’ ‘Oota from your Thota’ event, a Ganesha idol making workshop will be held on Sunday at HMT Ground, Jalahalli.

Uma Rajeshwari, founder of Earthy Footprints, who is conducting the workshop, says an increased interest can be seen in registrations from parents of young children.

“We have been conducting these workshops for five years in different areas. In the past, everyone used to make clay idols themselves. But as a matter of convenience, POP idols came into the picture, and they have affected the environment adversely. People want to go back to their roots as they have grown to be more environmentally-friendly in recent times,” she says. The idol will be made with clay and decorated with pulses and cereals, she adds. Registration fees is Rs 150. Tools and clay will be provided.

When: August 28, 11 am to

1 pm

Call: 94486 29528

HSR Layout

HSR Citizen Forum, which has been hosting these workshops for six years, has been receiving increasing enquiries compared to 2019.

The workshop will happen this Sunday at Varasiddi Vinayaka Temple, Sector 7, HSR Layout. It is open to all ages. Children under 12 years must be accompanied by an adult.

Pradeep Krishnamurthy, member of the forum and event organiser, says, “Interest in sustainable and eco-friendly Ganesha idols is much higher now.”

Clay will be provided at the venue. Participants must carry a steel tray to carry their idol back, a steel spoon and fork, steel bowl, 2-3 newspapers, cloth napkins, 4-5 toothpicks, whole pepper seeds, water bottle and twine thread. The session will be charged at Rs 200.

When: August 28, 9 am to

1 pm

Call: 81055 77862/ 77600 28844

JP Nagar

Tamaala, JP Nagar 7th Phase, is holding sessions this weekend. Vinay Prashant, co-founder, says, “We will be using pond clay in the sessions. It’s a two week process to prepare this clay, which is sourced from outside the city.” Ganesha idols can be made in two sizes — 5 inches and 7 inches. Fee will be Rs 300 and Rs 380 respectively.

When: August 27 and

28, 4 pm to 6 pm.

Call: 76761 97344

Kengeri

Inara ArtSpace will conduct sessions at Smokey Barbeque, Kengeri, on Saturday and Sunday.

Madhu Arya, founder, says the idols made here will range between 6 and 8 inches, in size.

Clay, tools and a pedestal will be provided at the session. Entry fee is Rs 450.

When: August 27 and 28,

11 am to 12 noon, 3 to 4 pm

Call: 96067 85083

Malleswaram

Culture Place, a platform by JustBooks, will be hosting the workshop at Malleswaram.

Priya Suresh, founder of the platform, says, “Apart from the clay and plate or pot to take the Ganesha back in, we will also provide decorative materials for the idol,” she explains.

Fee is Rs 700.

When: August 28, 3 pm

Call: 96061 11131

Kodihalli

At Lahe Lahe, Kodihalli, Maya Babu will be hosting a workshop on Friday and Saturday. “The idols will be between 10 and 15 inches. The idols will also have seeds (mustard, fenugreek or tulsi) inside them, which will grow into the plant, after the idol is watered down into a pot,” she explains.

Sessions are priced at Rs 1,000 and Rs 1,200 respectively.

When: August 26 and 27,

4 to 6 pm

Call: 98862 94444