Startup introducing kids to classical music instruments 

Startup introducing kids to music instruments 

Team Metrolife
Team Metrolife,
  • Mar 31 2023, 01:16 ist
  • updated: Mar 31 2023, 01:38 ist
The team at ShrotaHouse has conducted seven sessions of the ‘Musical Book Tour’ across Bengaluru.

Bengaluru startup ShrotaHouse has launched a programme to teach children about classical music instruments.

Called ‘Musical Book Tour’, the programme is centred around their interactive activity book ‘Color & Learn with Little Bajo – Musical Instruments played in India.’ 

“The pages contain sketches of instruments that kids can colour in, plus information about the instrument — such as its genre and history, and the names of musicians trained in it. Apart from this, there are also audio snippets of their sound, so kids can get an idea of what they sound  like,” explains Madhumita Bhaskar, who co-founded the startup with her husband Karthik Ramachandra in 2020. Inspired by the response to the book, the company launched Musical Book Tour in November last year.

The programme is designed for children in the age-group of three to eight, and includes various activities, in addition to interaction opportunities with senior musicians. The kids will receive a copy of the book at the event.  “Each session is approximately two hours long, and includes an interaction session with musicians. The classes will feature brief performances by the artistes who will teach the kids the basics, and answer their questions,” adds Madhumita. So far, they have collaborated with mridangam exponent Phanindra Bhaskara, Carnatic violinist Nishanth Chandran, and sitar player Anupama Bhagwat. Budding musicians and college students have also been part of the programme in the past.

The team typically plans a number of other activities to keep the children engaged. “For example, we’ve had a clay artist who taught the kids to model instruments out of clay,” she adds. 

So far, the company has teamed up with city-based preschools and art centres, and conducted seven sessions. The event is also open to parents and guardians. “While the kids do enjoy the event, we have noticed their families showing interest too. They see it as a family activity and are happy with the hands-on experience the kids are getting,” she adds. 

Their next session is slated for mid-April. “It will be a part of the summer camp by The KidVenture’s Club at Prayag Montessori. It is open to all. Post that, our team is planning more independent sessions in June. We also want to take the tour outside Bengaluru,” she informs.

For details, contact  99012 97577 or 72191 14123

