Students learn basics of photography at NMKRV College

The students of NMKRV College for Women held a photography workshop at the college on Monday. In association with Canon India Private Limited, the Journalism department signed a Memorandum of Understanding to hold photography workshops over the next two years.Through the workshops. they will learn the different aspects of photography including nature, wildlife, lifestyle, wedding, food and candid. The first workshop taught the basics of photography.

K N Shanth Kumar, director of The Printers (Mysore) Pvt Ltd inaugurated the session. His best works taken during Olympics 1988 to 2012 were shown. Photojournalist Astro Mohan conducted the workshop. The senior news photographer at Udayavani was also honoured for his 25 years in the industry.

He told Metrolife, “Ever since the era of phone cameras, the jobs of photojournalists are at risks. But phones still cannot do everything a professional camera can. Hopefully, workshops like this will help students understand its importance.”

K N Shanth Kumar also spoke extensively about the importance of light. He also spoke about the transition of black and white images to digital photography. “You are much closer to photography than we were because of your phones, so take advantage of it,” he said.