Textile installation to inspire peace and acceptance

Berlin-based artist Nadin Reschke, as part of her residency in Bengaluru, has put together an installation titled ‘I would rather be a lover than a fighter’ at 1 Shanti Road.

She uses textile as a medium to showcase everyday stories that occur in the city with a focus on sexual identities, survivors of sexual violence, minorities, amongst other social issues.

The idea behind the artwork came from her own experiences in the city. Pointing out that Bengaluru made her more conscious of her insecurities, she adds that people used to stare at her wherever she went. She began wondering if her experiences were the result of her being a woman, and if a man or a transgender faced the same problem.

On choosing textile as a medium for this, Nadin says she was always fascinated by saris. “The six-meter long cloth transforms completely depending on how you drape it. The pallu is the most exciting part. It looks like a blank page of a notebook just waiting to be filled,” she says.



The artist worked with a local screen printer to

get the text of the stories printed on the saris.



In her effort to find a common ground between the text and the sari, she was helped by a local screen printer who helped her complete this project.

The artist collected stories from locals and inscribed them on the pallu of the sarees. She wanted to tell these stories using this medium. She says that the people she encountered taught her new things about the city. She kept these stories anonymous as she found them to be universal.

She adds, “Anyone can find themselves in such

situations, and I wanted people to see that. These stories are for everyone.”

Through her installation, she hopes to share the message that the society should accept people as they are, as it would make for a better tomorrow.

According to her, conflict starts when multitudes are rejected and acceptance makes the world a kind place.