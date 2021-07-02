Zoom announces innovations for hybrid working model

Zoom announces innovations for hybrid working model

The conferencing app now plays a key role in the workplace environment

Vivek MV
Vivek MV, DHNS ,
  • Jul 02 2021, 23:09 ist
  • updated: Jul 02 2021, 23:33 ist
Sameer Raje

Zoom, the video conferencing app, was widely used during the peak of the pandemic. It still continues to play a key role in a workplace environment.

The company has introduced innovations that might help the hybrid working model. 

“It (Zoom) is not just a video application. It has been used as a collaboration platform by entrepreneurs. This involves using Zoom for video meetings, putting up signages in the office, instant messaging, monitoring the CO2 level in the conferencing rooms, and more,” Sameer Raje, general manager, India head, Zoom Video Communications, told Metrolife

The second wave of the pandemic seems to have eased.

Various companies are planning to bring back employees to the office in a phased manner.

Raje explained how re-entering the workplace and Zoom rooms goes hand in hand. 

“Zoom rooms have a lot of features. Now we see employees going back to the office. Obviously, it’s a hybrid environment. Some people will continue to work from home.”

“We are giving a facility to use our high-definition video conferencing room to interact with a colleague working from home.”

“Similarly, we are empowering users to decide whether they want to get into a conference room or not. Because, from the outside, they can see the occupancy level of the conference room. They can take a call based on the social distancing rules in their respective companies,” he said. 

Raje spoke about the other fresh offerings from Zoom. “Another interesting aspect is that you can actually check your temperature when a virtual protectionist interacts with you. The IT folks can manage the conference rooms and check the CO2 levels,” he said.

Zoom plans to build more functions to make the collaborative platform more robust and user-friendly. The company recently launched its new technology centre in Bengaluru.

“A centre was launched here because the talent in Bengaluru is huge. Thanks to well-established IT companies, there is ready talent in the city. As far infrastructure is concerned, Bengaluru has much more to offer when compared to Mumbai,” said Raje.   

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Zoom meetings
post pandemic
video conferencing

What's Brewing

Museum fetes 200 years of cartoon canines

Museum fetes 200 years of cartoon canines

Multi-storey mural for hometown hero Lionel Messi

Multi-storey mural for hometown hero Lionel Messi

In Denmark, grazing is alive with the sound of music

In Denmark, grazing is alive with the sound of music

Experts question if WHO should lead Covid origins probe

Experts question if WHO should lead Covid origins probe

Living with Covid-19: Singapore plans for the future

Living with Covid-19: Singapore plans for the future

Best Astronomical photographs for the year

Best Astronomical photographs for the year

 