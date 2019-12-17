5 books to add to your Christmas reading list

Christmas is just around the corner, and it seems winter has already arrived, heralding the festive season. The unprompted rains may dampen your plans to step out, but it also creates the perfect opportunity to snuggle under the blanket, with a cup of hot cocoa and a book. Here are a few books that you can read...

A Christmas Carol

No list for Christmas book recommendations can be complete without mentioning the classic written by Charles Dickens. It will come as no surprise that Dickens is regarded as 'The Man who invented Christmas'. 'A Christmas Carol' tells the story of Ebenezer Scrooge, a miser, who learns about the real meaning and essence of the Christmas season after visits from ghosts of Christmas Past, Christmas Present and Christmas Future. This classic tale emphasises that it is love, not money, that is important.

Little Women

While 'Little Women' doesn't revolve completely around Christmas, the festival plays a significant role in the story. The father of the March sisters, who is fighting in the civil war, is away from his family during one Christmas and returns to them during the next. The novel is about love, kindness, courage and standing up for what is right--the values that we associate with Christmas, making it a perfect read for the season. It will, therefore, come as no surprise that Geta Gerwig's acclaimed adaptation of the novel will be released on Christmas this year.

The Gift of the Magi

'The Gift of the Magi' by O Henry is a story about a couple who make sacrifices to get gifts for one another. The sacrifices that they make render their respective gifts to each other useless but however reinforces their love for each other. The story emphasises that all that matters for Christmas is love.

Hercule Poirot's Christmas

For those who enjoy thrillers and mystery novels, this book written by Agatha Christie featuring the famous Belgian detective would be a perfect read for the season. In 'Hercule Poirot's Christmas', a family reunites for Christmas but the holiday is marred by the murder of the patriarch. Poirot, one of the most endearing fictional detectives, is called to solve the case.

Seven Days of Us

The focus of "Seven Days of Us" by Francesca Hornak is on family dynamics within the Birch family, who are forced into quarantine after the eldest daughter Olivia, a medic, returns from Liberia. Secrets do not remain hidden for long and tensions between the family members come to the forefront making it for a compelling read.