Bring colour into your wardrobe this summer

The perfect wardrobe for summer days is colourful, yet comfortable with loose silhouettes, say designers. There are a number of patterns, silhouettes, and fabrics you can choose from to help you look cool in Bengaluru’s heat.

“This season is all about fluid styles and playful details in supple fabrics like crepe, lace, and Supima cotton,” says Garvita Grover of Postfold. She suggests adding colour to your wardrobe with bright blues, vivid yellows, and other “cheerful” hues.

“It is the perfect time of the year for men to sport colours. Sorbet hues like custard yellow and soft pinks in casual polos and crewnecks in soft and breathable Supima cotton fabric are a must-have addition to the wardrobe,” she says.

According to Garvita, flowy blouses, jumpsuits, and dresses in bright colours, ruffle details, polka dot prints, and lace will be big this summer.

Recent trends have witnessed a move towards sustainable clothing that lasts longer, says Alisha Sachdev of B Label. Designers are no longer limiting themselves to the traditional cotton and linen.

“Fabrics such as hemp, bamboo, and Tencel have lower ecological footprints than cotton,” she adds.

Looser silhouettes in whites and pastels are going to be common this season. “We have focused on culotte pants, oversized dresses, shirts with Victorian sleeves, and balloon skirts for women,” she says. “For men, we have classic button-down shirts, shirts with seam details and other unique details, lounge pants, and shorts.”

Alisha suggests printed co-ords and jumpsuits for parties or brunches. For a more casual look, “raid your father’s, brother’s or husband’s closet and convert some old shirts or t-shirts into an oversized dress or shirt and belt it up to add a touch of style.”

Clothing brand ‘I Am Rural’ uses locally sourced handlooms in their designs. “The fabric that we use is not organic, but it is sourced from rural weavers who make it from scratch. We use cotton, soft cotton for western wear. Some of our sarees are made from jute,” says Akhila Somnath. ‘I Am Rural’s’ summer collection features loose, free-flowing cotton and patchwork designs that are zero-waste.

Style your summer looks by accessorising. Akhila’s top tip is to keep it simple. “If you style a dress with fun hair accessories, you do not need earrings or necklaces.” You can also use sling bags, wallets, and mini bags for both utility and fashion. “Most of our sarees come in solid colours. You can keep it really chic and simple by styling them with a plain full-sleeved shirt or a belt.”

“We work only with natural textiles and handloom fabrics such as cotton, linens, and silks. For our accessories range, we upcycle leftover textile scraps to eliminate any waste during sampling and production,” says Medha from Anomaly. “Textiles like bamboo, hemp, organic cotton, and knits are in focus at the moment.”

Relaxed dresses, slouchy, softly tailored blazers, classic white shirts, and dresses are quite popular this season, she says.

“Focusing on comfort and function, some of our go-to summer looks are a crisp white shirt paired with relaxed trousers or a versatile belted cotton dress which can be dressed up or down depending on the occasion. Comfy shoes or sandals and a functional cotton tote bag are summer must-haves.”

Choose versatile styles that you can mix and match. Pair a white shirt with slouchy bottoms for a dressy, laidback style. Style your favourite summer dress with a bold belt to make a statement.