Dance show depicts women in love

Divya Pradhan
Divya Pradhan, DHNS ,
  • May 24 2023, 00:10 ist
  • updated: May 24 2023, 11:16 ist

Dance production ‘Maanini’ explores the traditional notion of Ashta-Nayikas and portrays the emotions experienced by a woman in love. It will be performed on Saturday.

Conceived and choreographed by Bharatanatyam artiste Kiran Subramanyam, ‘Maanini’ is the story of a “lady in love”. Subramanyam explains that in the traditional concept of Ashta-Nayika, different heroines are assigned to represent the eight emotions of love. However, his production takes a different approach.

“Instead of different people portraying the emotions, I have portrayed the different emotions within the same person,” states Subramanyam. 

Additionally, he has incorporated his unique perspective into a traditional Bharatnatyam composition known as a varnam, which holds great importance within the dance form.     

Instead of presenting it solely as a standalone piece, Subramanyam has woven dance elements into the structure of the varnam, transforming it into a narrative-driven experience.

“The audience can anticipate witnessing a wide range of emotions that resonate with their own experiences in daily life,” he tells Metrolife. 

On May 27, 6.15 pm, at ADA Rangamandira, JC Road. Entry free.

