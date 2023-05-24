Dance show depicts women in love

Dance production ‘Maanini’ explores the traditional notion of Ashta-Nayikas and portrays the emotions experienced by a woman in love. It will be performed on Saturday.
Conceived and choreographed by Bharatanatyam artiste Kiran Subramanyam, ‘Maanini’ is the story of a “lady in love”. Subramanyam explains that in the traditional concept of Ashta-Nayika, different heroines are assigned to represent the eight emotions of love. However, his production takes a different approach.
“Instead of different people portraying the emotions, I have portrayed the different emotions within the same person,” states Subramanyam.
Additionally, he has incorporated his unique perspective into a traditional Bharatnatyam composition known as a varnam, which holds great importance within the dance form.
Instead of presenting it solely as a standalone piece, Subramanyam has woven dance elements into the structure of the varnam, transforming it into a narrative-driven experience.
“The audience can anticipate witnessing a wide range of emotions that resonate with their own experiences in daily life,” he tells Metrolife.
On May 27, 6.15 pm, at ADA Rangamandira, JC Road. Entry free.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
French Open men's singles: Three talking points
This Japanese mango is priced at Rs 2.5 lakh per kg
Le Mans: 100 years of man and machine, and midnight oil
DH Toon | The many shades of Karnataka's 'Shop of Love'
M S Dhoni says will take time to decide on IPL future
Yana: Nature lovers' heaven turns haven for foreigners