Diwali ads that give all the right feels

The festive season brings with it family, joy, sweets and a whole lot of ads. From celebrity features to

tearjerkers, here’s a list of a few popular ones over the years.

Netflix ad with Anurag Kashyap (2016)

With a voiceover that narrates lines like, “that special time of the year when your whole family together in slow motion,’’ the ad pokes fun at repetitive ads that one sees every year. The ad ends with Anurag Kashyap asking viewers to switch to Netflix and skip ads altogether.

Tanishq ad with Deepika Padukone (2016)

The ad features the Padukone family as they prepare for Diwali. It shows Deepika Padukone moving through her house as her father draws a rangoli and her mother makes ladoos. The product comes in as her father’s surprise Diwali gift to her.

Eicher ad - #YaaronKiDiwali (2016)

The ad which is over 5 minutes is almost like a short film. It shows a sugar seller who’s set out to drive a truck on the night of Diwali and is ambushed by a gang of men. It is revealed that the man was drunk and is ambushed to stop him from drunk driving.

Reliance Fresh - Badi Diwali (2017)

The ad shows a woman of the house and her house help preparing for a Diwali dinner. The woman keeps pushing around the help to complete everything on time since guests are arriving. It is revealed at the end that the guests are the parents of the help.

Spoitfy - Anil Kapoor and Ishaan Khattar (2019)

The series of ads features Anil Kapoor and Ishan Khattar as father and son celebrating Diwali with a playlist for each occasion.

Tanishq - Aao Manaye Tanishq Wali Diwali (2019)

This year’s Tanishq ad features multiple diverse families from across India surprising each other with Tanishq jewellery. It showcases their new Virasat collection