Eat right, not less: nutritionists

It’s said that every time you have have a meal, it’s an opportunity to nourish your body. As the nation celebrates Nutrition Week from September 1 to 7, medical professionals tell Metrolife how important it is for one to stay nutritious.

One needs to ensure eating the right kind of healthy food and cooked correctly at the right temperature. The food itself that’s not handled correctly can produce AGE (Acute Gastroenteritis) which can cause various diseases, says nutritionist Dr Priyanka.

Nutrition acts as a bridge between food and health. One’s health can be in danger if they don’t get the right amount of nutrition through food. The pandemic has rightly highlighted the importance of eating right. “It’s not just about the quantity of food but also the quality which needs attention,” says nutrition and wellness consultant Dr Sheela Krishnaswamy.

“Rightly balanced meals drawn from various food groups which offer a blend of vital nutrients like carbohydrates, proteins, vitamins, minerals, fibre, antioxidants and hydration will build health.”

She recommends eating whole grains, pulses, dals, seasonal vegetables, seasonal fruits, nuts, seeds and dairy foods. Meat and eggs are optional.

“Have food that minimally processed, freshly prepared without unnecessary additive and without adding excessive amounts of salt, fat or sugar,” she says. Good nutrition is the foundation of a healthy body. It’s important to pause and reflect whether you and your family members are on a balanced diet.

Dr Nandita Shah says, “A balanced diet is required in every aspect of our lives. We need to make sure we get the right amount of nutrients every day. We can do this by going plant-based and ensuring a fair amount of raw foods in our diet.”

Sharan Indian Organisation recommends smoothies, salads and fruits like which are high in calcium, protein, vitamin, Omega 3, iron, probiotics, iodine, fats and carbohydrates.