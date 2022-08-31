Five home remedies for cough and cold

As heavy rains continue to linger throughout Bengaluru, the cough and cold season is here to stay.

However, these symptoms can often be relieved through natural ingredients in your kitchen. Here are five home remedies — recommended by city doctors — that can help ease cold and cough. It is important to note that these remedies may only help relieve symptoms temporarily. It is critical to visit a physician if the symptoms are recurrent or last for a long time.

Salt water gargle

The simplest remedy of them all — take a glass of warm water and add a pinch of salt. Gargle three to four times a day with this. When done consistently, gargling increases blood flow in the throat, aiding the immune system and in turn leading to quicker recovery. Salt water also helps moisten the throat and loosens mucus, which may help soothe coughing.

Ginger tea

Ginger tea is another common yet effective remedy to treat cough and cold symptoms. Packed with anti-inflammatory properties, scientific research shows that ginger is also an effective antioxidant, which helps the body remove toxins.

“Instead of drinking regular water, one can soak ginger in warm water and drink it,” says Dr Kavita Markhande, an ayurvedic practitioner.

“Adding some drops of lemon to it also helps. Ginger reduces mucus formation and as lemon is rich in vitamin C, it’s a good choice for cough,” she adds.

Raisins

Raisins are a rich source of energy and vitamins and are also known for their antibacterial and immunity boosting properties.

The dried fruit also helps in fighting off dry cough, says Dr Sanjay Hegde, a general physician. “Raisins are a natural cough suppressant. Chewing raisins instead of other cough relief lozenges is more effective. Most lozenges contain menthol. While these help temporarily soothe the throat, they may also make the throat dry, worsening the cough,” he says.

Turmeric

Turmeric mixed with warm milk is an age-old remedy that is known to effectively treat cough and cold.

The curcumin present in turmeric also helps in the dissolution of mucus improving chest congestion. “Turmeric can be mixed with hot water, and if you add a couple of lemon drops, it can be had like an infusion. If had early in the morning, it is very beneficial as it is a great immunomodulator,” says general physician Dr Subash Chandra.

Honey, tulsi and long pepper paste

Honey has long been called a natural medicine for cough and sore throat. Dr Kavita says adding a pinch of long pepper and some tulsi leaves paste to honey makes it a potent medicine for cough and cold.

“Honey is mucolytic in nature and also antibacterial. It soothes the throat from irritation and Pippali (long pepper) meanwhile reduces throat inflammation and relieves the sore throat. It is even good for a runny nose and allergies,” she says.