‘Had to unlearn many things when I decided to act’

Bengaluru-based model-turned-actor Rahul Rajasekharan has bagged a prominent role in Malayalam film ‘Varane Aavashyamundu’, that released today. Earlier seen in another Malayalam film ‘Diwanjimoola Grand Prix’, Rahul says becoming an actor was the last thing on his mind. However, he feels, this role has given him an opportunity to further explore his talent in the field. In an interview with Metrolife, Rahul talks about the film and how he got this role.

Did you always want to be an actor?

They say destiny has different plans for everyone. I never set out to be a model or an actor. I was working in a marketing and sales firm for three years. Acting happened by chance.

Did your experience as a model help when you ventured into acting?

Acting and modelling are two different things. I had to unlearn a lot when I decided to get into the film industry. But my experience as a model helped me face the camera with confidence and helped me interact with people.

What helped you bag the role in ‘Varane Aavashyamundu’?

The director was looking for a new face. The character demanded the looks and body language of an unconventional Malayalee and I was lucky to audition for the film. After two rounds of audition and a couple of phone calls with the director, I was still not sure if I would make it because the director mentioned that he would like to look at a couple more options. But a couple of weeks later, they confirmed that I was on board and suited the requirements.

How was it to act alongside Dulquer Salmaan, Suresh Gopi and Urvashi?

I just had just one combination scene with Dulquer in this film and most of my scenes were with Kalyani and Urvashi. I enjoyed working with Urvashi. Just watching her perform so effortlessly and improvise with ease was a learning in itself. She made me feel at ease and that gave me the confidence to do well.

I was paired with Kalyani and I admired the way she put in so much effort to perfect her dialogues and performance.

Any interesting moments on the sets?

Just spending a lot of quality time with veteran actors like Urvashi and working with such a huge cast was memorable. Urvashi and I would spend a lot of time talking about filmmaking. I learnt a lot about the state of acting and directing when she started out and how things have changed. Her experience gave me an insight into an actor’s life. Constant encouragement from the director improved my confidence.

The film releases on Valentine’s Day, what is your concept of love? And do you believe “ideal partners” really exist?

Love is what makes the world go round. If everyone was in love, half of the problems that exist today wouldn’t be there because love is the purest form of emotion. For me, an ideal partner is someone with whom I can share everything, without feeling inhibited. I must also be able to talk with her for hours or even just sit with her for hours without even talking.

What’s in the pipeline?

I am in talks with directors from the Kannada and Malayalam film industry. I would love to work in more films.