Here’s what you can wear this monsoon

Wondering what outfits to wear this monsoon? Bright colours and medium prints go well during any season. Make sure you pick outfits that are comfortable yet stylish.

Here are some basic do’s and don’ts for women this season.

Choose bright monochrome colours and botanical prints in small and medium size to drive away the monsoon blues.

Go in for capri-length wide bottom or narrow bottom pants and cotton tights are a good option. Ankle- length culottes in solid colours or small prints make a great monsoon wear. Light-weight denim capris come in handy at this time. Among the dresses, you could go in for maxi dress, drawstring dress, midi-length dress, shirt dresses, flounce dress, wrap dress and kaftans. These enhance your options and makes room for a variety of styles.

Choose natural fabrics like cotton and stick to the light-weight ones fabrics because the heavier cotton becomes even more heavier once it gets wet and they tend to take a longer time to dry.

Keep your ‘kurtis’ knee length or two inches above the knee. Slim fit ‘kurtis’ are best suited for this weather. Use stoles and scarves instead of full dupattas.

You could tie your hair into a bun or a neat ponytail. Stick to basic waterproof makeup. Leather footwear must be avoided.

Stay away from white and light colours because they tend to get transparent when wet and get easily stained.

Long length bottoms such as trousers, pants and full-length skirts are bad choices during this season. Avoid heavy weight denim jeans.

The ideal footwear this season are open sandals, ballerinas, gladiator sandals, slip-ons, flip-flops, crocs, jelly shoes, silicon shoes, PVC boots and gumboots. Water absorbing, tight footwear must be avoided.

Here are tips for men: