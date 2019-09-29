I express myself best on camera: Vaani Kapoor

Vaani Kapoor, who made her Bollywood debut with Shuddh Desi Romance in 2013 has quite quickly garnered a strong fan following. She went on to feature in Befikre alongside Ranveer Singh three years later. The actor is going to be next seen in the action-thriller ‘War’. As she waits for the film to hit the screens on October 2, Metrolife caught up with her:

How was your experience working with Siddharth Anand?

This was my first time working with all three of them—Siddharth Anand, Hrithik and Tiger. I had an amazing time and it was a great opportunity for me to be a part of such a great story that is so larger than life. The fact that I had the chance to play such a significant part in such a movie made me very happy.

The song ‘Ghungroo’ has been climbing the charts. Was it intimidating having to dance with Hrithik?

I like dancing and grooving, but I have never had any formal training. It was a lot of fun shooting Ghungroo. Both Hrithik and Tiger are phenomenal dancers, and I wish I was half as good as them. Hrithik and I have one step together in the song, but I was so excited and nervous about it, all at the same time. He has a real gift and you can feel the joy with which he dances, and it was wonderful to be able to share that with him.

What makes ‘War’ different from the many recent movies that deal with patriotism?

It is an action movie. It is so larger than life and Siddharth being the filmmaker that he is, has shot it so beautifully and made it so convincing. He has not let the storyline down through it all. On top of it all, you have two amazing performers, Hritik and Tiger come together for the first time. They are the driving force of the film.

Tell us more about your character.

You have never seen me in a role like this before. My character is a person with a lot of substance, and someone the audience would relate to. I can’t say much, without revealing everything. All I can say is that my character has a very pivotal role to play in the story.

Did you always want to be an actor?

I love watching films. It is a de-stressor for me. I don’t think I can express myself as well anywhere as I can on camera. But, I only realised that once I started acting in the first place. It used to model, and during an ad campaign in Mumbai, my agency introduced me to Shanoo Sharma. I decided to audition, Maneesh Sharma happened to like me, and here I am.

Is there an x-factor that makes you choose a particular script?

Many offers came my way, but I didn’t take them on because it didn’t feel right. I rather wait for something better to come along, so am excited about the work. I pay attention to who the filmmaker is, and if I feel connected to their artistic sensibilities. I look at their past work, so I know what I am signing up for. And, of course, the script. Honestly, if a project just excites me, I would take it up.

How do you deal with criticism and trolls on social media?

You just have to learn to block the negative energy. I do feel terrible when I get negative attention, but the profession I have chosen is one where my failures and successes are all out there for everyone to watch. I believe that if you have love and joy within you, that is what you will give to the people around you. So, I focus on the people from friends to fans who bring so much joy and positivity into my life. I do, however, enjoy productive criticism, because that will only help me grow.