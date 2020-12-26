I want to see more women in arts: Vidya Vox 

Earlier this month, Vidya Vox and Nucleya collaborated with upcoming artistes for Barcardi Sessions Season 4. Being a tough year for artistes, Vidya feels there’s plenty to look forward to in the coming year. She takes some time off to talk to Metrolife about what she’s been up to in 2020.

How much did the lockdown affect you?

Honestly, I’m taking it one day at a time. A lot of people said that this long gap is a good time to write plenty of songs but I’ve written a total of three songs! We were planning tours and gigs in 2020 but everything had to stop because of the pandemic.

Was it helpful though?

It’s a good thing in a way because you are forced to slow down and travel not as much. But I’m starting to get sick of it (laughs).

Did you get on to the trends that went viral at the beginning of lockdown?

A couple of them actually! But my friend and I collaborated and started a clothing line. We’re very excited about that. I also started skating and been having a lot of fun with it.

You’ve also started doing virtual shows…

Yes, have done a couple of them and it’s sure been an experience. To recreate a live experience is difficult. Initially, we had trouble figuring all of that out but now, I guess, we have the system down.

As an artiste, is it hard to perform without a crowd’s energy?

Definitely! But my band and dancers have a good camaraderie since we’ve been performing together for a long time. It kind of feels like a jam session, if I may say so. Last week, when we were doing the NH7 Weekender concert, it was a lot of fun. In between though, I had to remember that there’s an audience watching and then imagine them reacting to it.

You released a couple of songs in between too…

Yes. One of them, ‘Lost in Summer’, was inspired by the summer since many of us didn’t really get to celebrate it like usual.

Another one, hoping to bring it out as an EP next week, is about women empowerment and

self-love.

You’ve been releasing more songs with a message. Do you feel your style of music has changed?

When I started with covers and mashups, I was still figuring out what I wanted to do. For the past two years, I’ve only been releasing originals. When I think of little girls across the world, I want them to listen to my music and feel like they matter.

Their proudness towards the heritage and everything else should reflect in the music. I want my music to be able to inspire more women to take up arts as a career option. So yes, my music has definitely changed and evolved.

In a world of remixes, do you think fusion music still holds its place?

Fusion music is always evolving. There’s a lot of instrumentation used in remixes too, and that reflects global culture. In fusion, you get to experience different cultures. Having said that, I enjoy remakes; I think they are fun. They add a modern touch to classics.

What have been some of the lessons you learnt this year?

Learning to do nothing, in terms of being stationary and no rehearsals was something. To learn to put my mind to something and get it done, like the clothing brand. And to reconnect with old friends.