It’s rare to find character-driven scripts: actor Prabh

Actor Prabhu Mundkur turned lead actor with film ‘Relax Satya’, a film which hit the screens last weekend. Seen earlier in films like ‘Urvi’, ‘Double Engine’ and ‘D/O Parvathamma’, the young artiste has only done character roles.

In a candid chat with Metrolife, he talks about the film, his journey and more.

What brought you to films?

I was working as a research scientist with ITC; I am an MS microbiologist. Education is very important to me but films just happened to me. I was bitten by the acting bug during childhood. I come from an orthodox family and hail from a place where everyone is expected to be an engineer or a doctor. I managed to break that stereotype.

What is your role in ‘Relax Satya’?

My character is unpredictable. Every individual has Satya (my character) in them. There are several situations in one’s daily life when you feel frustrated and the inner voice tells you to calm down. ‘Relax Satya’ is a simple story that narrates incidents that took place over three days. It’s also a dark comedy.

Dark comedy is a tricky genre to work with...

That’s true. It is hard to find investors for such projects as it is an experimental one. But the way ‘Relax Satya’ has been handled, it is no less than a commercial film. There are fights, songs and different elements used. Thankfully, Sandalwood has been open to new things.

What about the film convinced you to take it up?

It is rare to find character-driven scripts, especially in the initial stages of an actor’s career. People do films but do not build on characters. Most films fail because they don’t have strong characters. In ‘Relax Satya’, the three main characters will make you laugh, cry and take you through several emotions. The film gave me the scope to perform.

Was it challenging to play your role?

I have a messy look in the film. When I was working for ‘Relax Satya’, I was also shooting for another film during the daytime. I had to juggle between two characters which were quite tiring. This worked to my advantage as my exhausted looks worked for Satya.

The writing of the film motivated me a lot.

Are there more films in the pipeline?

I have more releases coming up soon. I play a student in ‘Maya Kannadi’ which is based on the blue whale challenge. ‘Mysore Diaries’ is a family entertainer where I play a US-return techie and ‘Ranchi’ is based on a true story.

This seems to be your year. How do you feel?

I never anticipated this. When one is working on a film, they are unaware of release dates. I started my career in 2017 and I’ve been lucky to get interesting scripts since then. I feel blessed that things are falling in place. Honestly, the number of films an actor works in doesn’t matter. One Friday can change an actor’s life — that is when his career starts. For me, this is just the beginning.