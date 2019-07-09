Make a statement with a white shirt

No wardrobe is complete without the humble white shirt. One of the most versatile piece of clothing, a white shirt can be styled down for day, up for night, and a myriad of ways in between.

Here are the ways you can pair a white shirt with different outfits.

Wear with a suit

Be it a coloured trouser suit or a summer-y shorts suit, it’s all about the suit this year. Go classic, and pair your crisp white shirt with a chic coloured suit and key squared toe heels that’s in this season.

Team with cycling shorts

Like it or not, cycling style shorts are big news this season. Try them out by teaming with an oversized white shirt to balance out the tight silhouette.

Layer over a slip dress

Slip dresses should be part of everyone’s capsule wardrobe for summer. For day time, layer a lightweight white shirt over the top and tie at the front for a whole new look.

Pair with a printed midi skirt

Ladies can win all the style points by wearing a well-fitted white shirt with a midi skirt. Add a bright colour-pop heel to finish off the ensemble.

Pair with denim

White shirts and denim go hand in hand. The slightly cropped, short sleeved shirt is the style you will want to wear in this weather.

Tuck into wide leg trousers

Go for a sleek printed style and tuck it into super wide legs trousers. Whether you wear this to work, brunch or a glossy evening, you’ll wear this duo on repeat for any occasion.

Tie at the front to wear as a cropped style

The tied shirt, summer trouser and statement mules is a look that’ll never go out of fashion.

Make a statement

Yes, a white shirt looks chic when it’s kept simple, but it can look just as good when paired with a statement outfit. The ruffled sleeves are dreamy; add to this a leopard wrap skirt and embellished heels and you get one winning look.

Throw on over a crop top

While many of us will think crop top days are long gone, by adding an oversized shirt over it could give them a whole new lease of life. Pair them with high-waisted trousers for that perfect look.

On a date

Take the classic blouse-and-trouser formula straight into date night by playing around with the neckline. Pull the top up and open it around the shoulders to show a little bit more skin

in that area.

The classic white button-up shirt is a must-have piece in our wardrobes year-round.

Whether yours is made from crisp cotton or soft silk, the tailored shape of a button-down shirt is elegant. Tie it up, cuff the sleeves — no matter your preferred styling or the time of year, you really can’t go wrong with a white shirt.