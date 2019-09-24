Protein shakes good, but experts advise moderation

Sweating it out and then gulping down a bottle of protein drink is a common sight in gyms these days.

A protein shake is often considered a must-have in a gym bag by gym-goers and is seen as an essential for muscle recovery and reducing muscle soreness post-workout.

But is it a good idea to consume commercially available protein shakes on a daily basis? Nutritionists in the city explain.

Dr Deeptii Tejas, HOD, Healthcare, Reset Wellness Center, says that one should have Whey protein only if they are into sports or athletics because they need muscle recovery. “However, if a person is doing exercise for regular fitness, I recommend natural sources like egg whites, sprouts or ‘sattu’ (gram powder). Although protein is essential, one should not go overboard with it,” she says.

While food rich in carbohydrate is essential pre-workout, proteins are mandatory, post a workout session. Having said that, it is important to seek expert’s help before opting for protein shakes as you can have a balanced meal, and easily meet your requirements without taking to artificial protein consumption, says Dr Tejas.

A person tries to rebuild his glycogen store, and look for a repair and regrow of the muscle protein that might get depleted during a workout. Having a good protein post-workout is a great idea whether you take it from a commercially available shake or naturally available food, points out Priyanka Rohatgi, chief clinical nutritionist, Apollo Hospital, Bannerghatta Road.

“To prevent muscle breakdown, it is essential that after a workout, one takes at least 20 grams of protein, be it through natural sources like milk, egg and meat, or if they look for convenience, they can go for the shakes. However, one has to be careful with the shakes that they choose,” she adds.

Do protein shakes have side-effects?

There are no side-effects of a whey protein shake, but excessive protein can lead to uric acid build up in the body or affect one’s kidney and liver health. It is important to keep a check on the amount being consumed.

“Pure protein doesn’t suit everyone, the common signs that whey protein is not suiting the body are feeling of excessive bloating, tightness in abdomen and tummy and the feeling of being full all the time. It can also lead to headache or acidity,” says Deeptii.

A shake with anabolic steroids is a big no. They give the muscles a beefed-up look but causes more harm to the body. Similarly, consuming very high protein also can also be harmful.

“Our kidneys are not used to artificial source of protein, you need to be careful that you don’t move into a kidney-shutdown kind of a situation. Look out for phosphorus (high protein is high in phosphorus), it is a cardiotoxic substance,” says Rohatgi.

She recommends that the best time to have a protein shake is within 20 to 45 minutes post workout. Make sure that you keep yourself active after consuming protein, otherwise, it gets accumulated and converts into calories.

Why do youngsters take to protein shakes?

“In this instant world, everyone wants to get a body like a celebrity or a body-builder. However, they don’t understand that there is a lot of pain that goes behind that kind of body. It is much beyond just drinking protein shakes. Don’t follow a fad blindly, listen to your body, because every body works differently,” says Deeptii Tejas.

Convenience can be another factor. Priyanka believes that peer pressure plays a big role too. One tends to get carried away without understanding that their body’s metabolism is different from their friend’s. It shouldn’t be a blanket rule, she advises.

Alternatives to protein shakes

Lactose intolerants, avoid whey protein. Go for tea protein or egg whites (they are an excellent source of protein to have post-workout).

‘Sattu’ powder is also a high-protein food and is easily digestible. Add 1 tbsp of ‘sattu’ powder to a glass of water and drink it down.

Make your own smoothie using yogurt and add greens to it. They are rich in nitrates and will help in muscle recovery faster. You can also add a pinch of coffee to it as caffeine helps in the same thing. Add healthy fat in the form of avocados and nuts to the smoothie.