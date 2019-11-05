Quick escapes from Bengaluru

A weekend getaway in Bengaluru conjures up images of Nandi Hills. But there are many other places to explore around the city. From dams to forests, here are few spots that require minimum travelling.

Manchanabele Dam

An unspoilt dam sits just 10 km away from Dodda Alada Mara. The view from the top of the hill is best enjoyed during sunrise and sunset. A road trip to the destination takes less than two hours from MG Road. Visitors are often seen enjoying a barbecue on the hill.

Turahalli Forest

The only surviving forest of Bengaluru is off Kanakapura road. One needs to make their own way through the forest. There is also a small lake that is surrounded by old trees. Another speciality lies in Omkar hills that houses twelve jyotirlingas. Each jyotirlinga has up to fifteen small lingas.

Mallathahalli Lake

This quiet lake is surrounded by a cobblestone walking track. The location is a popular site for butterfly and bird enthusiasts. A visit here guarantees a glimpse of at least four to five types of butterflies such as plain tiger, pioneer, mottled emigrant, common castor and common grass yellow. Birds such as rosy starling, red-wattled lapwing and booted warbler also frequent the area.

Dandiganahalli Dam

This reservoir that looks like a natural lake is about 90 km away from the main city. If equipped with tents, visitors are allowed to camp on the banks as well. Enthusiasts can also explore the nearby hills that offer them a short trek.