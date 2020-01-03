Sanchari Vijay plays a tough policeman in ‘Gentleman’

National Award-winning actor Sanchari Vijay, who was last seen playing a cop in ‘6ne Maili’ and ‘Killing Veerappan’, dons the role of a special investigation officer in ‘Gentleman.’ His character is in contrast to that of Prajwal Devaraj. Vijay says this role has brought out the best in him. In an interview with Metrolife Sanchari Vijay shares his experience of working with Prajwal and more.

What is it like to play a cop again?

This role is different from what I did in ‘6ne Maili’ and ‘Killing Veerappan.’ This is more subtle and tougher. I am playing a prominent part opposite Prajwal. There are a lot of character traits that were difficult to portray here.

What is your screen name and did any real-life cops inspire you during your preparation for the role?

I go by the name of Ajay Kumar. He is a tough cop who doesn’t tolerate any nonsense. There are a couple of police officers in the Bengaluru City police who have inspired me. Watching them go about their work gave me an idea about how a tough cop should be. It isn’t easy to stand your ground and reinforce what you believe in. But watching their videos taught me how to do so. There are certain tricky elements that have been added to give this character its own flavour and identity.

Tell us about the contrast between Prajwal’s and your role?

Prajawal is affected by a sleep disorder where he stays awake for only six hours a day. He is asleep for the rest of the time. There are a couple of incidents that take place when he is asleep. What happens when he discovers the occurrences forms the rest of the story. I play a cop who handles the case and the story follows how my tough ways help crack the case.

How was it to work with Prajwal?

It is Prajwal who insisted that I be given this role. I am grateful to him for that. I’ve only met him once or twice before, but I know him through his films. I loved watching, ‘Sixer’ and ‘Galeya.’ I had known only the actor in him before I met him. But it is only after I met him in person did I realise that he is such a humble human being who enjoys spending time with his co-stars. I fell in love with his character in the film and now I appreciate him more after we spent some quality time together.