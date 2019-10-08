The short film tackles the intense topic of depression

I always knew that I wanted to be an actor. And somewhere, at the back of my mind, I worked towards becoming one.

My father was in the army, so I grew up with a lot of exposure to different cultures, and languages. I interacted with all kinds of people. I never shied away from meeting new people and talking to total strangers. I ended up having friends everywhere.

I was active in theatre all through my school and college days. Sports was another passion that I pursued with interest. I showed interest in showbiz since my childhood. However, my parents were keen I complete my education before I went after what I wanted.

After my graduation, I shifted from Pune to Mumbai to try my luck with acting. The initial rejections didn’t leave me disappointed. I kept trying till I got what I wanted. So after countless auditions and rejections, I made my debut on the small screen with the serial ‘Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin.’

I was keen to start my career on TV because I was always charmed by the characters I watched in serials such as ‘Udaan’ and ‘Campus.’

Even after I started acting in films, I continued to work in the TV industry. I also did theatre, web series and shows. I packed my schedule with everything I loved doing. But I made sure that I did only one thing at a time and didn’t clutter my schedule. I always chose quality over quantity.

After TV and films, I ventured into the web series space, a space I am now happy being in. Today, people are downloading all kinds of apps and watching what they want. The web series format has done well to break the monotony and inspire people to try new things.

My latest project, ‘Luft’, releasing on October 10 for World Mental Health Day on SonyLIV, deals with depression. It traces the story of a depressed housewife called Meghana (played by me).

She doesn’t know she is depressed. One of her worst fears is eating ice cream and this stems from an incident in her childhood. Meghana doesn’t get along with her mother-in-law and her husband doesn’t care about her.

The short film deals with an intense topic but handles it in a light way. The characters and the film are relevant to our times. There are many depressed people who don’t want to talk about it or seek help. There are also people who put up a brave front but feel lonely and hollow from within.

Deepika Padukone was among the first to talk about her depression and how she dealt with it.

That confession gave many the confidence to speak out. When actors work on sensitive themes, they inspire many to come out into the open.

I am in a happy space right now-- doing what I like best. But this profession brings with it its own ups and downs. The challenges in the TV industry are different from those in the film industry. It doesn’t matter whether you are unwell or hospitalised, you still have to turn up because we work under tight schedules and the serials air daily. There are episodes and deadlines to be met. Being on television taught me why it is important to take care of myself and stay healthy.

I have, over the years, learnt to stand my ground and accept only those projects that appeal to me. It is easy to please people and then go home and cry. I am not here to please people, I am here to please myself. Looking back, I am glad I have stood up for myself and been fearless with my choices.

(As told to Nina C George)