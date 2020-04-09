Try these activities to keep children busy

With children cooped up indoors with no school, making sure they’re engaged can be a tough task. Keep them entertained by introducing some new activities or adding a fun twist to mundane tasks.

Carve out time for games

Teaching children the rules to old board games and card games can be a fun way to go down memory lane and spend time together. Games such as snakes and ladders, ludo, or UNO, go-fish, Pictionary, and charades are good options for family game time. To take it up a notch, invent a ‘hybrid’ game with made-up rules or DIY your own board game.

Get some fresh air

While public spaces such as parks are off-limits, try to use the space available to take in some fresh air. Playing games on the terrace or backyard, sitting in a balcony or by an open window can be a refreshing change of pace. Use this time to get some exercise or just spend time together.

Make chores fun

While the mention of chores can elicit groans and dragging of feet, try to involve children in household activities by adding a fun twist. Make a game of tidying up, allow them to decorate their spaces, or enlist their help to make evening snacks. Many recipe apps have some fun, child-friendly recipes that require very little clean-up or supervision while involving children in mealtime preparations.

Get creative

Crafting room decor, or using household items to conduct simple science experiments, there are many ways to keep children of all ages entertained. Encourage them to take up a new hobby or resume an old one. Pinterest is a good place to scout for ideas.