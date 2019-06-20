Yoga helps millennials

The constant pressure to meet deadlines, work around office politics and battle low job satisfaction are physically, emotionally and mentally exhausting the younger generation. This is the reason why millennials are often referred to as the ‘burnout’ generation.

Metrolife asked experts on how spiritual practices like yoga can help one in holistic development and a few yoga asanas that are popular among millennials.

Bahubali Yaxambi, yoga expert, Reset Wellness Centre, Sadashiva Nagar, says that youngsters can look at yoga as a solution to their stressful lives. “In yoga, one has to concentrate on a particular posture and breathing technique. This way, they learn to control their mind which enhances their mental health and wellbeing,” he says.

For those who are looking for physical fitness, power yoga and hatha yoga can be beneficial and for those looking for mental well-being, traditional Patanjali yoga is the way to go.

“Some asnas and breathing techniques that millennials can consider are vriksasana (tree pose), anulom-vilom and crescent moon pose. These techniques help to calm the mind, increase flexibility and control breathing,” explains Bahubali.

Adding that there is a huge number of youngsters opting for yoga these days, he says people in the age group of 18 to 25 years constitute almost 60 per cent of the crowd attending his classes.

“Most youngsters look for flexibility and core strength, which yoga provides, along with emotional therapy and mental awareness. They have understood the benefits that yoga will give in the long run,” says Bahubali.

Group yoga classes are popular among young practitioners, he says.

What is making yoga cool for youngsters?

“Instructors and practitioners regularly put up pictures of them doing headstands, splits or body balancing effortlessly on social media. Not only does it look cool, it creates curiosity and an eagerness to learn among people,” adds Bahubali.

Along with mental and physical wellbeing, yoga also creates an emotional and hormonal balance, says Teena Hooda, instructor, Sarva Yoga Studio.

“A huge number of women in the age group of 25 to 35 is opting for yoga today. Weight gain, Polycystic Ovarian Disease (PCOD) and thyroid are common problems that women face today. Halasana for thyroid and dhanurasana and bhujangasana for PCOD are the recommended techniques,” she says.

Also, constant use of laptops and sitting for long hours at work with no physical activities can have an adverse effect on one’s body.

Pranayama and yogasnas impact the nervous system directly and helps relax the brain and body, she says.

A few simple asanas for you

- Bahubali Yaxambi, yoga expert

Virabhadrasana (Warrior Pose)

Benefits

Virabhadrasana strengthens the lower back, arms, and legs.

It releases the stress blocks in the tensed shoulder.

It increases the body’s stamina and restores the spine.

Trikonasana (Triangle Pose)

Benefits

Trikonasana strengthens your chest and arms

Stimulates the abdominal organs and improves digestion. It reduces back pain and stress.

Seated crescent moon pose

Lift your arms overhead and stretch your fingers wide. Lean to the right, taking three deep breaths. Repeat on the left side for another three deep breaths.

Benefits

The side body tends to collapse when you sit at the computer, contributing to the neck and shoulders discomfort. This posture can fix that and you can return to your seat with a taller spine, clearer head and focus.

Vriksasana (Tree posture )

Benefits

Stretches the thighs, groins, and shoulders.

It builds strength in the ankles and calf muscles.

It tones up the abdominal muscles, relieves the back pain and helps to remedy flat feet.

Eat right to enhance yoga practice

- Sheryl Salis, dietician and wellness coach.

Swap your regular tea and coffee with green tea and green coffee. They are rich in anti-oxidant properties and low in calories.