You cannot go wrong with a quintessential love song, says composer Gourov Dasgupta

Songs and music videos are significant components of Indian films but rarely do we hear of instances when an entire film sequence is re-shot to incorporate a song in the film. The song composed by Gourov Dasgupta, sung by Jubin Nautiyal – ‘Hanjugam’, impressed producer-actor Ajay Devgn so much that he decided to reshoot the entire sequence in his film ‘Bhuj – The Pride of India’.

In a candid interview with Metrolife, Gourov Dasgupta talks about the experience and the music industry as a whole.

Were you excited when you learnt that your song was going to be incorporated in the film?

When I was working on the project, I had two songs, and Ajay Devgn heard the song and said that he wanted the song. At that point in time, I was just happy that he wanted the song, and I did not know which song was going to be in the film. Much later, I got to know that it will be ‘Hanjugam’. I also got to know this later that they had already shot the film, and after that, he (Ajay Devgn) shot a sequence for my song for the film.

‘Hanjugam’ is a quintessential love song. Was there an inspiration behind making the song?

Not really. Love songs generally fit into most situations. If you have a good love song, you cannot go wrong with that.

How was it working with Jubin Nautiyal?

Jubin and I go back a long way. I know his family, and I have stayed with him in Dehradun. We have been meaning to do a lot of songs together, but things didn’t work out because of some reason or the other. But finally, things are falling into place, and I am really glad. He has a beautiful voice, and I am very fond of him.

How has Covid-19 affected the film and the music industry?

The industry has been hit brutally, especially for people who do live gigs, which was their main source of income. They have been sitting at home and lamenting that theatres are shut and they can’t release their movies in theatres. Such big films are releasing on OTT. It is a parallel platform and business, but filmmakers would want to see their movies on screen. Music directors would want their songs to play in theatres. I would want to hear ‘Hanjugam’ in theatres.

Are there any roadblocks that musicians face when they create original content?

There are two sides to it. I am someone who wants to do original content, and I have done some remakes myself. Later I put my foot down, and I thought this is not the legacy I want to leave for my daughter. Like I said, it is a two-way story.

Of course, remakes are working, or they were working to a great extent; that is why the producers, directors and labels have been putting so much money and effort into it. But sometimes you don’t have a choice because the record label also plays an important role in making the content.

Are there any genres that you would like to explore?

I am a heavy metal person, and my favourite band is Megadeth. Someday, I would want to make a heavy-metal album.