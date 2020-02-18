Buckle up!

The belt has been one of the oldest pieces of clothing. Belts are used to secure or hold up clothes, like trousers or dresses. It is believed to have existed since the bronze age.

From ancient Egypt to the civilizations of the Fertile Crescent, from Greece to Asia and the ancient Hebrew civilization, historical and archaeological finds reflect a variety of shapes and ornaments that invariably confirm the belt’s relevance as a symbol of status and wealth, of power and elegance.

Roman soldiers used to wear belts for defensive reasons as well as to show their rank. Women have worn belts such as half corsets which have later evolved with time. So while both sexes have used them off and on, depending on the fashion trends, here are a few tips on how we women can use a belt.

Oversized clothes

Oversized pieces can often leave a little to be desired when it comes to flattering your frame. But you can throw on a belt and bring your natural waist out of hiding. One can choose a wide belt to accentuate the waist

Over a long jacket or shirt

What better way to make a statement. A double-wide belt or obi-style belt can be ideal in this case, as the jacket or shirt virtually becomes a dress. Wear it over a skirt or jeans and instantly look like you’re wearing a new outfit in your wardrobe.

Using a belt as your accessory

Using your belt as a piece of jewelry: The buckle is a statement piece, make sure it flatters the outfit you plan to wear it with.

Skirts

Belts look great on high-waist skirts. The accessory emphasizes your waist and keeps your figure from getting lost in the volume of the skirt.

Scarves as belts

Wrap it through your belt loops and knot it in front, or wrap it around your waist to accentuate your figure. This boho-chic look would work great for summer.

The Braided Belt

The braided belt allows you to size the belt anyway you like. You can wear it at your hips, at your waist or anywhere you please. Perfect to wear with a cotton top and leave a few buttons open where it is cinched.

The Chain Belt

These pieces are timeless and it can be modified to fit around the waist, or hips which can lend an elegant touch to your outfit. Belts are a great accessory when it comes to your outfit. They create a horizontal line across your body, and can emphasize the narrowness of your waist. But depending on your body type and the kind of outfit, the thickness of the belt must change. Narrow belts make sure that your waist looks cinched, rather than bound.