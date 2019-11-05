Fall fashion forecast for men

With the temperature dropping, you might find yourself making the switch to a warmer wardrobe. Straight from the runways of the Autumn Winter 2019 shows, here are the top five trends that you should be wearing this year.

Puffer Jacket

A 90s fashion staple, puffer jackets, also known as down jackets, were once only worn by people who lived in the hills or the chillier ends of the globe, but is now a fashion fever among people.

Back in the 1930s, this jacket was created by Eddie Bauer, who came up with the design after a fishing trip when he had a near-death experience because of hypothermia.

The design was later adopted by different subcultures around the world.

Fast-forwarding to the present, there are plenty of runways that are showcase this padded outerwear.

This insulated piece of clothing is the warmest style to own this season.

Investing in a black and slimmer puffer jacket will make sure that you look sleek and sophisticated.

Leather Jacket

Classic outerwear that every man should have, leather jackets are the perfect combination of style and attitude. Trends may change over time, but these pieces will remain timeless.

Closely associated with punks, pilots and motorcyclists, a leather jacket is quite versatile in nature. Brown leather flight jackets were worn by the early aviators and the military, most notably by the German Air Force in World War I.

It became prominent in the early 1900s and its contemporary designs appeared in 1928. The intent was to reduce injury during motorbike accidents. Eventually, it became more of a style statement.

For a rough-and-tough look, leather jackets are the perfect piece of clothing. The daring ones can choose to dress head to toe in leather. To break the monotony, pair the jacket over a light pullover, jeans and bovver boots.

Utility Clothing

Think cargo pants and chore coats. Initially designed for military purposes, these were designed to store more pieces of equipment, while staying comfortable. Over time, this has turned into a fashion statement. More pockets, the army green colour and with added comfort. This says it all.

Coming back to trends, cargo pants have always been a wardrobe staple and can be paired with clothing items like t-shirts and military boots.

V-neck pullover



Acid Wash



V-neck jumpers are basics that everyone has. It could get a little boring, but if paired with the right set of clothes, will make for a perfect outfit.

Wear them this winter by layering them with a leather jacket or a chore coat. For bottoms, you could choose biker jeans, chinos or plaid trousers and then complete the look with brogues.

Acid wash

Get experimental this winter with a bit of whitewash; the acid trip wave is raving. From the runway to the street, we are all hooked on this trend. Wear an acid wash trouser or hoodie and layer it with a vibrant coloured T-shirt and thick-soled sneakers.

These trends are sure to pull you off through this winter in style.