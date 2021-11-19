Foods that can boost mental health

Eating healthy not only keeps you fit but also boosts your immunity. Unhealthy and processed food can cause cognitive ageing and mood disorders. So try these healthy alternatives.

Walnuts

These nuts contain alpha-linolenic acid (ALA), a plant-based Omega-3 fatty acid, in abundance. It helps in the formation of new brain cells, which can benefit cognition and increase memory power, learning, motor skills, and reduces anxiety. It slows down the development of Alzheimer’s disease and Mild Cognitive Impairment (MCI), which is seen among older people.

Spinach

Spinach is rich in iron, calcium, folate, vitamins E and K. Since it also contains antioxidants, it helps in reducing dementia among older people, and overcoming depression and insomnia.

Yogurt

Nutrients like protein, calcium, potassium, magnesium, and vitamin B-12 and B-2 are found in yogurt. It also contains Lactobacillus — a good bacteria that helps in improving gut health and relieving stress and anxiety. It boosts the brain activity because the potassium in yogurt helps oxygen to reach the brain.

Berries

Berries contain flavanols. These possess antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties and, as a result, they can decrease and fix cell damage. They also contain anthocyanins, which slows down the process of ageing in brain cells, and improves memory.

Dark chocolate

It improves blood flow to the brain, which in turn, enhances brain functioning. It plays an important role in preventing cognitive decline among older adults. Dark chocolate is a mood-lifter. Antioxidants, flavonoids and magnesium in it improves memory and concentration power and reduces stress.