Is the film industry out of poster ideas?

Earlier this week, European artist Flora Borsi accused the makers of ‘Judgementall Hai Kya’ of plagiarism. Social media echoed her thoughts as the artwork was too similar to the one Kangana Ranaut was in.

The Hungarian photographer and artist, also shared that it’s just not her work that has been stolen for the same movie — two posters with Rajkummar Rao in it were also plagiarised from another artist.

According to a news report, the producers had outsourced the publicity designs to an agency called ‘Brain On Rent’. The team is yet to respond to these accusations.

Unfortunately, it’s not the first time that Bollywood has shamelessly copied poster ideas from artistes and movies.







When ‘Baahubali’ launched its first poster, many moviegoers found it similar to that of ‘Simon Birch’, a 1998 comedy-drama. The only difference was that in ‘Baahubali’, only one hand holding a baby above the water was shown, whereas ‘Simon Birch’ had a pair of male hands.

Remember the famous picture of naked Aamir Khan covering his front with a transistor? Yes, the Bollywood’s perfectionist actor goofed up pretty badly when he copied Portuguese singer Quim Barreiros’s album cover ‘Recebi Um Convite’. And the only difference? Quim is holding an accordion.

Zoya Aktar’s travel film ‘Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara’ seemed to have travelled quite a bit to have a movie poster look the same as the 2005 film ‘Lords of Dogtown’.







You would think that an A-lister like Shah Rukh Khan and his team would be creative enough. Sadly, for Ra.One, they were accused of copying the ‘Batman Begins’ poster.

Let’s hope that Bollywood understands the difference between taking inspiration and outright copying.