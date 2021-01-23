'Next decade will see a return to melodies'

Amit Mishra is a singer and songwriter whose claim to fame came with the song ‘Bulleya’ from the film ‘Ae Dil Hai Huskil’. A trained musician and a classical vocalist, he is known for lending his voice to songs like ‘Sau Tarah Ke’, Manma Emotion Jaage’ and ‘Seedha Saadha’.

Recently, he collaborated with composer Apoorv Singh for a song ‘Dastaan’. Metrolife spoke with the singer to find out about making music during the pandemic, the collaboration and more.

How did making this song during the pandemic pan out?

It was amazing to work with a brilliant composer and percussionist. His team was also great. It did feel odd making music during the pandemic, but creating music was great. And working on a song that had so much energy and great production really helped. I also had a great time recording in the studio.

Was this your first time working with Apoorv?

Yes. Though I have been listening to his performances for a long time and he is one of the finest percussionists in this country. He is an extremely brilliant musician. I am really impressed by his talent and the passion he has for his music.

How did you spend your lockdown?

It took me a few weeks to realise that the lockdown would last a while. When I did, I travelled back home to my parents and spent time with them. I worked on my diet, worked out, did a lot of vocal exercises and just enjoyed being home.

What changes do you anticipate in the music industry in the next decade?

The last two decades has been very rhythm-oriented, but I think over the next decade will see a switch back to melodies. But, they will co-exist together. There will also be some new-age electronic production styles.

Projects in the pipeline...

I have a couple of songs lined up that’s all ready for release. One of them is a devotional song. I am working on a few tracks with new age composers like Anand Tripathi, Surayansh Mishra and Palash Muchhal.