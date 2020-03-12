Resources for victims of domestic violence in Bengaluru

According to the last National Family Health Survey (NFHS-4) released by the Union health ministry, every third woman aged above 15 has faced domestic violence of various forms across our country. It also found that 31 per cent of married women have experienced physical, sexual, or emotional violence by their spouses.

Every third married woman has experienced extreme levels of violence that resulted in sprains, dislocations, burns, broken bones and broken teeth. Yet, only 14 per cent of the women sought help to stop it.

Four per cent of married women were also found to have initiated violence against their husbands. It also found that 10 per cent of women who initiated such violence had experienced spousal abuse themselves, against the one per cent who hadn’t.

Why is there silence around violence?

While reporting an instance of abuse is the first step towards ending it, many choose to stay silent. The reasons range from fear of acceptance by families, humiliation by the police, to escalation of violence.

There are laws such as the Section 498(A) of the Indian Penal Code and Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act. However, they don’t make a difference unless there are systems in place that help identify and help such victims, reporting by hospitals when women visit with suspicious injuries being one such mechanism.

Resources for those in abusive relationships

While it might be an extremely harrowing process to open up about these experiences, it is of utmost importance to reach out to someone. By seeking help, you will be privy to emotional support, counselling, and the help you might need should you wish to leave. Here are a few helplines and agencies you could reach out to for the same:

Ashraya, located in Indiranagar, runs the Tara Women’s Centre. It is a shelter for women who have experienced sexual, domestic and social abuse or abandonment. They are available on 2525 1929.

Vimochana is an organisation that works towards ending the personal forms of violence perpetrated against women. They help women in distress by offering emotional and legal support. Contact them on 2549 2782/83.

Samaja Seva Samithi provides shelter for women and children in distress. You can visit them at 33, Sumukha Residency, 3rd Cross Road, 1st Main Road, Gavipuram Extension.

Zariya India is an online platform that works towards connecting women dealing with violence with legal and counselling help. All one has to do is visit their website — www.zariyaindia.org — and provide your email address and pincode.

The Commission for Women have also listed a comprehensive list for those looking for counselling or legal aid. For more information, visit www.ncw.nic.in/helplines

AASRA is a pan-India crisis intervention center for the lonely, distressed, and suicidal. Their confidential helpline is answered by professionally trained volunteers. Reach out to them on 022 2754 6669.

There are also helplines for men who are stuck in a violent relationship:

Purush Adhikar Sangh: 98457 46684

Save Indian Family Foundation: 92789 78978

498A: 78270 90270 (9am to 9pm)